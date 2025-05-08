Best long-range meta weapon loadout to use in Warzone after AMAX nerf in last update

The CR-56 AMAX was nerfed in Warzone and Black Ops 6's May 7, 2025 update. The popular weapon had returned in the game with Verdansk in Season 3, however, players may be looking to replace it post-nerf, and what better weapon than Krig C to do it? A long-range meta may just be in the making with the recent nerfs, and the perfect loadout can go a long way.

This article will go over the best Krig C long-range meta loadout that you can use instead of the CR-56 AMAX in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

Best Krig C long-range meta loadout for Warzone post AMAX nerf

The AMAX received nerfs in different key areas with the May 7, 202,5, Warzone updates. Its headshot multiplier was decreased to 1.35x from 1.6, and the Sprint to Fire speed increased from 190ms to 215ms, among other things.

These changes make it a less ideal weapon for longer-range firefights. Enter Krig C's long-range meta loadout. Here are the attachments you can use to improve performance and get those eliminations quickly.

Krig-C long-range meta loadout

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex

Volzhskiy Reflex Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Spring

Recoil Spring Stock: Balanced Stock

The Krig C is also a better weapon now because it has received significant buffs during the same update. Its Medium Damage Range 1 was increased from 32 to 33. The Headshot Multiplier went from 1.2x to 1.35x, its Bullet Velocity was increased to 830m/s, and its overall Sustained Fire Recoil was also improved.

The weapon was specifically buffed to make it more effective at longer ranges and compete with other Assault Rifles in the game. Here is a developer note from the Warzone patch notes:

"The Krig C's recoil was holding it back from being a viable option compared to other ARs at range. This change allows it to compete at longer range engagements."

Overall, the Krig C is a better option now in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. You can switch it for CR-56 AMAX and exploit the long-range meta taking shape in the game for good. Use the attachments suggested above to make it even more effective.

