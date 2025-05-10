Call of Duty brings back Warzone Ranked Play after latest update

After Call of Duty disabled Ranked Play in Warzone, the developers have finally reinstated it following the latest update on May 9, 2025. Since the introduction of Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3, players have encountered several issues, which worsened after the Season 3 Reloaded update. Numerous server disconnects, improper SR awards, and cheaters made Ranked Play nearly unplayable. As a result, Activision removed the mode from Warzone.
However, Ranked Play is now back. Here’s what the latest Warzone patch notes state about its return.
Latest Warzone update reintroduced Ranked Play to the game
In the official patch notes, Call of Duty detailed all the changes made and issues resolved in Warzone Ranked Play. Here’s what was updated:
LIVE ISSUES
- Server Disconnects
- We've fixed several of the issues that were causing server disconnects and will continue investigating reports.
RANKED PLAY
- Battle Royale: Ranked Play has been re-enabled.
- We have resolved an issue that was preventing players from receiving Skill Rating (SR) upon completing a Ranked Play match.
We have rewarded an estimated value of SR depending on placement and number of eliminations in the match, along with offsetting deployment fees that were incorrectly removed.
This value will be automatically reflected on your profile after logging in.
- Public Events
- With Ranked Play now restored, we will be replacing the Fire Sale public event with the Restock public event in an upcoming update, as previously outlined in the Patch Notes.
Although it's too soon to tell, but the reports after the update has been positive so far and players have experienced less issues in Warzone Ranked Play. With Season 4 on its way, Call of Duty featuring a stable Ranked Play mode in the battle royale has become crucial. Do you think the mode is playable now? Let us know in the comment section.
