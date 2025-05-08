All rumored weapons coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4

With the launch of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 just days away, several rumors about the upcoming weapons are creating hype among fans. Popular data miner @HeyImAlaix shared some in-game codes on their X account, claiming these to be the upcoming weapons. While one of them is decrypted as an iconic shotgun from a previous installment, most of the names remain uncertain.

Read on to learn more about the rumored weapons that are coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4.

Note: This article is based on rumors and leaked information. Readers are advised to take the details herein with a grain of salt until any official confirmation.

All upcoming rumored weapons in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 are anticipated to introduce a large arsenal, including some iconic weapons returning to the game. Recently, a popular data miner @HeyImAlaix found a list of weapon codes from the in-game file that are reportedly making their way into the game. Here is the list of all the weapon codes that are coming with the Season 4 update:

t10_sh_p11_olove(Olympia)

t10_ks_m202 (Grim Reaper)

t10_ar_p49_fresno

t10_sm_p52_lisbon

t10_dm_p50_erie

t10_ar_p54_aspen

10_ar_p56_milan

t10_lm_p53_mesa

t10_me_p51_pickaxe

t10_me_p55_bknuckles

As of now, ten rumored weapon codes have been discovered through the leak. However, it is expected that additional code names are likely to surface in the coming days. While decrypting the codes, it is found that two firearms from the list have already been introduced in other Black Ops series.

Veteran CoD players will likely remember the Olympia, a double-barreled shotgun featured in Black Ops 1, 2, and 3. On the other hand, the Grim Reaper is a multi-shot rocket launcher that has appeared in CoD Black Ops. Apart from that, two other weapons from the list: "pickaxe" (Axe) and "bknuckles" (Brass Knuckles) are expected to join Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 as melee.

