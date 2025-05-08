All rumored weapons coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4

With the launch of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 just days away, several rumors about the upcoming weapons are creating hype among fans. Popular data miner @HeyImAlaix shared some in-game codes on their X account, claiming these to be the upcoming weapons. While one of them is decrypted as an iconic shotgun from a previous installment, most of the names remain uncertain.
Read on to learn more about the rumored weapons that are coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4.
Note: This article is based on rumors and leaked information. Readers are advised to take the details herein with a grain of salt until any official confirmation.
All upcoming rumored weapons in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 are anticipated to introduce a large arsenal, including some iconic weapons returning to the game. Recently, a popular data miner @HeyImAlaix found a list of weapon codes from the in-game file that are reportedly making their way into the game. Here is the list of all the weapon codes that are coming with the Season 4 update:
- t10_sh_p11_olove(Olympia)
- t10_ks_m202 (Grim Reaper)
- t10_ar_p49_fresno
- t10_sm_p52_lisbon
- t10_dm_p50_erie
- t10_ar_p54_aspen
- 10_ar_p56_milan
- t10_lm_p53_mesa
- t10_me_p51_pickaxe
- t10_me_p55_bknuckles
Read more: Buffed M4 is insanely good for Verdansk in WZ Season 3 Reloaded
As of now, ten rumored weapon codes have been discovered through the leak. However, it is expected that additional code names are likely to surface in the coming days. While decrypting the codes, it is found that two firearms from the list have already been introduced in other Black Ops series.
Check out: Slept-on MW2 SMG is secretly overpowered in Verdansk after WZ Season 3 Reloaded update
Veteran CoD players will likely remember the Olympia, a double-barreled shotgun featured in Black Ops 1, 2, and 3. On the other hand, the Grim Reaper is a multi-shot rocket launcher that has appeared in CoD Black Ops. Apart from that, two other weapons from the list: "pickaxe" (Axe) and "bknuckles" (Brass Knuckles) are expected to join Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 as melee.
Check out the links below for more Call of Duty related guides and news:
- Warzone and Black Ops 6 May 7 patch notes: Amax, AK-47, HDR nerf, server issue fix, and more
- CoD devs finally acknowledge constant Warzone server crash after Season 3 Reloaded update
- Call of Duty disables Joyride Operator skin in WZ, again
- Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to unlock them all
- Call of Duty still hasn't delivered a promised Warzone and Black Ops 6 feature, a month later