Can you still play Warzone Mobile?

You can still play Warzone Mobile if you already have the game installed. Recently, Call of Duty announced that it is sunsetting Warzone Mobile, leading to speculation that the game was being shut down forever. However, that isn't exactly true. If you installed the game before May 19, 2025, you can still access and play it.
For those wondering what the fuss is about if the game isn't shutting down, read on.
Warzone Mobile isn't shutting down yet, and you can still play it
As mentioned, Warzone Mobile is currently playable if you installed the game before May 19, 2025. On the aforementioned date, the shooter was removed from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. So, while you can play it, you cannot download the game anymore. This decision came from Call of Duty, which mentioned that it is slowly winding down WZM.
Users who already have the title can still play it, but they won't get any new content updates or gameplay changes. The game will remain as is with all the servers active. At the time of writing, Call of Duty hasn't announced when exactly it will shut down the servers, rendering the game inaccessible. Also, cross-progression will still be active for all existing content.
According to the official announcement, Warzone Mobile wasn't able to maintain its playerbase, which was below expectations. Hence, the decision was taken to wind down support and eventually shut down the game. It's unfortunate to see it head down this road, considering it was one of the most hyped mobile releases for Call of Duty.
That covers what we know about the current state of Warzone Mobile.
