Can you still play Warzone Mobile?

You can still play Warzone Mobile if you already have the game installed. Recently, Call of Duty announced that it is sunsetting Warzone Mobile, leading to speculation that the game was being shut down forever. However, that isn't exactly true. If you installed the game before May 19, 2025, you can still access and play it.

Ad

For those wondering what the fuss is about if the game isn't shutting down, read on.

Warzone Mobile isn't shutting down yet, and you can still play it

As mentioned, Warzone Mobile is currently playable if you installed the game before May 19, 2025. On the aforementioned date, the shooter was removed from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. So, while you can play it, you cannot download the game anymore. This decision came from Call of Duty, which mentioned that it is slowly winding down WZM.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: How to complete Bunker 11 Easter egg in Verdansk: Warzone guide

Users who already have the title can still play it, but they won't get any new content updates or gameplay changes. The game will remain as is with all the servers active. At the time of writing, Call of Duty hasn't announced when exactly it will shut down the servers, rendering the game inaccessible. Also, cross-progression will still be active for all existing content.

Ad

According to the official announcement, Warzone Mobile wasn't able to maintain its playerbase, which was below expectations. Hence, the decision was taken to wind down support and eventually shut down the game. It's unfortunate to see it head down this road, considering it was one of the most hyped mobile releases for Call of Duty.

Read more: All Verdansk Bunker locations in Warzone (May 2025)

That covers what we know about the current state of Warzone Mobile.

Ad

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More