Is Warzone Mobile really shutting down?

No, Warzone Mobile is not shutting down. However, the game will leave Google Play and Apple’s App Store on May 19, 2025. According to an X post by the official COD Warzone Mobile account, May 18 will be the last day for new potential players to download the game; after that, it won't be available for download anymore. New seasonal content and game updates have also been stopped.

This article will further explain the current and future condition of Warzone Mobile after the sudden move by Activision.

Warzone Mobile: New downloads to become unavailable soon

On May 17, 2025, the official Warzone Mobile account released a lengthy note for the players of the game. Unfortunately, the mobile game has not garnered the results expected by the developers. This has led Activision to make a seemingly sudden and difficult decision.

Warzone Mobile will remain as it is for those who already have it downloaded. This means you will no longer get any new content or in-game updates. This involves everything from skins, events, performance improvements, and everything in between. Any updates from COD Season 4 will not feature in the game.

Moreover, the last day for enthusiasts to download it will be May 18, 2025.

As of May 17, 2025, COD Points and Black Cell purchases have been stopped, so you cannot purchase them using real currency. However, those players who already had unspent COD Points can still buy content that is already available in the game.

Here is more about the future of the game after new updates are stopped, according to the official X post:

"Players who have the game installed before Monday, May 19, 2025 will still have access to the game with continued cross-progression of shared inventories using existing content, and servers with matchmaking for online play."

Therefore, Warzone Mobile is not shutting down. The servers will still be online, and you can still play the game just as you could before. The post also mentions that there are special incentives for WZ Mobile players. According to the FAQs from the website, players can receive COD Points redeemable in Call of Duty: Mobile equal to 2X the amount of their Call of Duty: WZ Mobile COD Points balance. This offer is available for a limited time only.

The whole ordeal may come as a shock to the existing players, but it appears to be a solid and standing decision by Activision. For more information, you can check out the official COD FAQ page.

