PS5 Black Ops 6 console bundle: Price, where to buy, and more

Sony has finally released the PS5 Black Ops 6 console bundle. PlayStation has officially kicked off Days of Play 2025 with massive discounts across its product lineup. Apart from the huge discounts across the board, Sony has also teamed up with Activision to bring fans the PlayStation 5 Slim and a digital copy of Black Ops 6 bundled together at a massive discount.
Read on to learn more about the PS5 Black Ops 6 console bundle, its price, all the items it comes with, and where you can purchase it.
What is the price of the PS5 Black Ops 6 console bundle?
The PS5 Black Ops 6 console bundle is available in two variants. The PS5 Slim Digital Edition is currently priced at $399.99, and the PS5 Slim Disc Edition has been priced at $449.99. Either way, you would be saving nearly $120 compared to buying the console and the game individually.
The regular price of the PS5 Slim Disc Edition is $499.99, and the Digital Edition is priced at $449.99. As for the Standard Edition of Black Ops 6, it's priced at $70. However, if you opt for the bundle, you are not only getting the PS5 console at a discount of $50, but also a $70 game, saving a total of $120 in the process.
If you are wondering where to buy the new console bundle, do check out the section below.
Where to buy the PS5 Black Ops 6 console bundle
You can buy the PS5 Black Ops 6 console bundle from PlayStation Direct, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Amazon. If buying online is a problem for you, it may also be worth checking out your local retailers for the deal.
What is included with the PS5 Black Ops 6 console bundle?
The PS5 Black Ops 6 console bundle comes with the following items in the box:
- PlayStation 5 Digital/Disc Edition
- DualSense Wireless Controller
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 full game voucher
- 1TB SSD (solid-state drive)
- 2 plastic stand feet to place the console horizontally
- HDMI cable
- AC power cord
- USB cable
- User manual
- ASTRO's PLAYROOM
As for the game itself, it will be a digital copy irrespective of the PS5 version (Digital or Disc) you decide to get. The voucher will be shipped with the box, and the instructions to redeem it will be stated there. Follow the instructions to redeem the game and add it to your Library. Once that process is complete, you can continue with the installation and eventually enjoy Black Ops 6 on your new PS5.
That covers everything you need to know about the PlayStation 5 Black Ops 6 console bundle.
