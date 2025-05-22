Sony State of Play reportedly slated for June 2025

Now that Summer Game Fest is around the corner, Sony is reportedly planning a State of Play showcase of their own. According to a recent report from insider Jeff Grubb, the company behind PlayStation might be planning to air an all-new showcase in June 2025. While the specifics are unclear, it is supposed to be a games-related event.
With the last State of Play airing in February 2025 of this year, Sony is due to elaborate upon plans for the future of their PlayStation 5 console and more. Here are the full details.
New Sony event coming in June 2025, could be State of Play
Posting on his X account, Grubb suggested that there will be some kind of PlayStation event in June 2025. That said, he is unsure if it will be a major showcase, such as at the Summer Game Fest annual event on June 6, 2025, or a personal State of Play. The latter is a live stream format where the company highlights future first and third-party games coming to their platforms.
Grubb also elaborated on the same in a recent live stream on a YouTube podcast under Giant Bomb. He said:
"There was a report on ResetEra where NateDrake said he hasn't heard anything about a May event from Sony this year. I haven't either - and that's becuase something's happening in June. Now is that going to be a big showcase? I don't think so."
He adds further:
"I heard that they were discussing, going back and forth about doing a showcase or a State of Play. Sounds like they've probably settled on a State of Play, I'm not 100% on it. But I've heard June."
Aside from the recent Borderlands 4 showcase, fans are due for one since the 2025 lineup for the PS5 console seems slim. Aside from Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Lost Soul Aside, and Ghost of Yotei, not much else is known about what the publisher's first-party studios have planned for 2025.
Projects such as Marvel's Wolverine from Insomniac Games and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet from Naughty Dog still do not have release dates or even release windows. A potential showcase that, at the very least, unearths new details or gameplay for these titles would certainly go a long way in reigniting the hype train for the blue team.
Stay tuned for more details regarding any potential showcases from Sony
