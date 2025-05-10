Death Stranding 2 pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be released globally on June 26, 2025. The game will be launched exclusively on the PlayStation 5 and is already available for pre-order. The title, developed by Kojima Productions, will have two editions: Standard and Deluxe.

This guide explains how to pre-order the Death Stranding sequel via the PlayStation Store. It also offers a brief overview of the two game editions and what they offer.

How to pre-order Death Stranding 2

The Death Stranding sequel will be available via the PlayStation Store (Image via PlayStation)

Since Death Stranding 2 is a PS-exclusive title, it can only be ordered from the PlayStation Store. Follow these steps to do so:

Open the PlayStation Store on your console and search for the game's name.

Open the title's store page.

Select the desired edition (Standard or Deluxe).

Once you complete the checkout, the title will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Death Stranding 2: Various editions and pre-order bonuses explained

The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99 and comes with just the base game. However, the Digital Deluxe Edition costs $79.99 and contains the following content:

Full game digital download

48-hour early access to the game

In-game items: Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock, Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Quokka Patch, Chiral Feline Patch, Why Me? Patch

Do note that the pre-order bonuses remain the same for both editions and are applicable till June 25, 2025. The bonuses are:

Quokka Hologram

Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Boost Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Bokka Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)

