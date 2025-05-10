Death Stranding 2 pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be released globally on June 26, 2025. The game will be launched exclusively on the PlayStation 5 and is already available for pre-order. The title, developed by Kojima Productions, will have two editions: Standard and Deluxe.
This guide explains how to pre-order the Death Stranding sequel via the PlayStation Store. It also offers a brief overview of the two game editions and what they offer.
How to pre-order Death Stranding 2
Since Death Stranding 2 is a PS-exclusive title, it can only be ordered from the PlayStation Store. Follow these steps to do so:
- Open the PlayStation Store on your console and search for the game's name.
- Open the title's store page.
- Select the desired edition (Standard or Deluxe).
- Once you complete the checkout, the title will automatically get added to your library.
- Download and play as soon as the game goes live.
Death Stranding 2: Various editions and pre-order bonuses explained
The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99 and comes with just the base game. However, the Digital Deluxe Edition costs $79.99 and contains the following content:
- Full game digital download
- 48-hour early access to the game
- In-game items: Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock, Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Quokka Patch, Chiral Feline Patch, Why Me? Patch
Do note that the pre-order bonuses remain the same for both editions and are applicable till June 25, 2025. The bonuses are:
- Quokka Hologram
- Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Boost Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Bokka Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
