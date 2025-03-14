Death Stranding 2 cast: All actors confirmed till now

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Mar 14, 2025 09:08 GMT
Death Stranding 2 cast guide (Image via Kojima Productions)
Death Stranding 2 cast guide (Image via Kojima Productions)

Death Stranding 2 has a star-studded cast lineup, and that shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who remembers the faces from the first title. The latest trailer not only provided us with the release date and various editions but also gave us a glimpse at the myriad set of characters that will populate the upcoming title.

Some of them are familiar (Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux return as their respective characters), while others are newcomers to the Stranding-verse. We have jotted down all the available information regarding the DS 2 cast list below.

Also Read: Death Stranding 2: How to get early access

All Death Stranding 2 actors confirmed so far

The following actors have been confirmed for Death Stranding 2, along with their respective characters:

ActorDS 2 CharacterWell-known works
Norman Reedus Sam PorterThe Walking Dead
Lea SeydouxFragile
Blue is the Warmest Color, Grand Central, The Grand Budapest Hotel
Troy BakerHiggs
(voiced) Joel Miller in The Last of Us, Talion in Middle-earth Shadow of Mordor & War, Revolver Ocelot in MGSV Phantom Pain, Joker in Arkham Origins
George Miller (likeness)Tarman (Performed by Marty Rhone)Mad Max franchise
Elle FanningTomorrowThe Great, Maleficent
Luca MarinelliNeil
The Solitude of Prime Numbers, Every Blessed Day
Faith Akin (likeness)Dollman (Performed by Jonathan Roumie)Head-On, The Edge of Heaven
Alastair DuncanThe President
(voiced) Celebrimbor in Middle-earth Showd of Mordor, Mimir in God of War Ragnarok, Isidora's Father in Hogwarts Legacy
Shioli KutsunaRainy
Deadpool 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, Beck
Nicolas Winding Refn (likeness)Heartman (Performance by Darren Jacobs)Drive
Debra WilsonDoctor
Amanda Walker in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Alissa JungLucy
Paternal Leave, Mary of Nazareth
Death Stranding 2 cast lineup (Image via Kojima Productions)
Death Stranding 2 cast lineup (Image via Kojima Productions)

So far, notable misses from the 2019 game include Mads Mikkelsen and Tommie Earl Jenkins. The latest trailer also showcased the Woodkid's 'To the Wilder' soundtrack that will accompany players in DS 2.

Death Stranding 2 is scheduled to come out on June 26, 2025, on the PS5. Nothing has been confirmed regarding PC or Xbox ports. Players will be able to start pre-ordering from March 17 at 10 AM local time, with three editions available: Digital Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Collector's Edition.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
