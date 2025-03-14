Death Stranding 2 cast: All actors confirmed till now

Death Stranding 2 has a star-studded cast lineup, and that shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who remembers the faces from the first title. The latest trailer not only provided us with the release date and various editions but also gave us a glimpse at the myriad set of characters that will populate the upcoming title.
Some of them are familiar (Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux return as their respective characters), while others are newcomers to the Stranding-verse. We have jotted down all the available information regarding the DS 2 cast list below.
Also Read: Death Stranding 2: How to get early access
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All Death Stranding 2 actors confirmed so far
The following actors have been confirmed for Death Stranding 2, along with their respective characters:
So far, notable misses from the 2019 game include Mads Mikkelsen and Tommie Earl Jenkins. The latest trailer also showcased the Woodkid's 'To the Wilder' soundtrack that will accompany players in DS 2.
Death Stranding 2 is scheduled to come out on June 26, 2025, on the PS5. Nothing has been confirmed regarding PC or Xbox ports. Players will be able to start pre-ordering from March 17 at 10 AM local time, with three editions available: Digital Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Collector's Edition.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.