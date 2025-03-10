Death Stranding 2: How to get early access

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Mar 10, 2025 04:19 GMT
Death Stranding 2 Early Access explained (Image via Kojima Productions)
Death Stranding 2 Early Access explained (Image via Kojima Productions)

With Death Stranding 2 arriving on PS5 in June 2025, many might be wondering whether Kojima has included an option to access the game earlier than its official launch. A couple of days of early access has slowly become a norm for most major games, usually included as part of a specific edition or for pre-ordering the title.

Ad

The Death Stranding 2 release date has now been set in stone, and there's also a way to access the title 48 hours before its official launch. Let's take a quick look at how you can do so.

How to avail of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach early access

Death Stranding 2 provides players with a 48-hour early access period, meaning that they can get into the game from June 24. The feature is available for those who purchase/pre-order the DS2 Digital Deluxe Edition or the DS2 Collector's Edition before that date. The two editions include the following:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Collector's Edition (229.99 USD / 249.99 Euro / 31,980 JPY)

  • Full Game Digital Download
  • 48-hour Early Access to the game
  • Collector’s Box
  • 15” Magellan Man Statue
  • 3” Dollman figurine
  • Art cards
  • Letter from Hideo Kojima
  • In-game items: Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock, Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Quokka Patch, Chiral Feline Patch, Why Me? Patch

Digital Deluxe Edition (79.99 USD / 89.99 Euro / 9,980 JPY)

  • Full Game Digital Download
  • 48-hour Early Access to the game
  • In-game items: Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock, Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Quokka Patch, Chiral Feline Patch, Why Me? Patch
Ad

Pre-ordering Death Stranding 2 will net the following bonus rewards (irrespective of the edition):

  • Quokka Hologram
  • Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
  • Boost Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
  • Bokka Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
Sam is back (Image via Kojima Productions)
Sam is back (Image via Kojima Productions)

Death Stranding 2 is set about 11 months after the creation of the United Cities of America. The trailer continues to explain that servers now line the Beach and deliveries between points have been automated. The continents are connected by a Plate Gate, and Chiralium still affects and warps the environment. As can be expected from Kojima, there's plenty to unpack even in a 10-minute-long release date trailer.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी