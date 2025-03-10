Death Stranding 2: How to get early access

With Death Stranding 2 arriving on PS5 in June 2025, many might be wondering whether Kojima has included an option to access the game earlier than its official launch. A couple of days of early access has slowly become a norm for most major games, usually included as part of a specific edition or for pre-ordering the title.

The Death Stranding 2 release date has now been set in stone, and there's also a way to access the title 48 hours before its official launch. Let's take a quick look at how you can do so.

How to avail of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach early access

Death Stranding 2 provides players with a 48-hour early access period, meaning that they can get into the game from June 24. The feature is available for those who purchase/pre-order the DS2 Digital Deluxe Edition or the DS2 Collector's Edition before that date. The two editions include the following:

Collector's Edition (229.99 USD / 249.99 Euro / 31,980 JPY)

Full Game Digital Download

48-hour Early Access to the game

Collector’s Box

15” Magellan Man Statue

3” Dollman figurine

Art cards

Letter from Hideo Kojima

In-game items: Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock, Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Quokka Patch, Chiral Feline Patch, Why Me? Patch

Digital Deluxe Edition (79.99 USD / 89.99 Euro / 9,980 JPY)

Full Game Digital Download

48-hour Early Access to the game

In-game items: Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock, Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Quokka Patch, Chiral Feline Patch, Why Me? Patch

Pre-ordering Death Stranding 2 will net the following bonus rewards (irrespective of the edition):

Quokka Hologram

Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Boost Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Bokka Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Sam is back (Image via Kojima Productions)

Death Stranding 2 is set about 11 months after the creation of the United Cities of America. The trailer continues to explain that servers now line the Beach and deliveries between points have been automated. The continents are connected by a Plate Gate, and Chiralium still affects and warps the environment. As can be expected from Kojima, there's plenty to unpack even in a 10-minute-long release date trailer.

