Death Stranding 2 release date revealed

Death Stranding 2's release date is set for June 26, 2025, on the PS5 console. Hideo Kojima revealed the information during a March 9 panel at South by Southwest (SXSW). The DS2 release date trailer showcased the contents of different editions and revealed when players will be able to pre-order the game.

This is what Death Stranding 2's synopsis on its official listing on the PS store says:

"Sam — with companions by his side — sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: Should we have connected?"

Death Stranding 2 release date trailer discusses pre-order and editions

While we are not sure when DS2 may arrive on other platforms, Death Stranding did release on the PS4 in 2019, on Windows in 2022, and on Xbox Series X|S in 2024.

The roughly 10-minute-long trailer gives players a peek at DS2's story and the sights that will greet them. This includes clips of Sam and Lou together, new characters like Neil played by Luca Marinelli (with a quick Metal Gear Solid's Snake reference), and otherworldly figures like the Magellan Man.

Death Stranding 2 Collector's Edition (Image via Kojima Productions)

The DS2 Collector's Edition will cost 229.99 USD / 249.99 Euro / 31,980 JPY and includes a Collector's Box, a 15" Magellan Man Statue, a 3" Dollman figurine, and a letter from Hideo Kojima, among other things. The Digital Deluxe Edition will cost 79.99 USD / 89.99 Euro / 9,980 JPY and the Digital Standard Edition will retail at 69.99 USD / 79.99 Euro / 8,980 JPY.

With the sequel set for release in June 2025, Death Stranding will be available for pre-order starting March 17, 2025. Bonus content from pre-ordering includes a Quokka Hologram and various in-game skeletons.

