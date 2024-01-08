5 best action adventure games to play while waiting for Death Stranding 2

The best action adventure game can keep you engrossed in its world, telling a fascinating tale or keeping you occupied with a fun gameplay loop of interesting side activities or combat scenarios. The category is massive, consisting of titles ranging several genres and created by studios, both massive and small independent developers.

Hideo Kojima's 2019 action adventure title, Death Stranding, amassed critical acclaim when it launched. The sequel was revealed during The Game Awards 2022 and is presently one of the most anticipated video games. There is still some time left before Death Stranding 2 comes out, and people might want to try something else before Kojima Production's upcoming project finally sees the light of day.

This article will suggest some of the best action adventure games you can play while waiting for Death Stranding 2.

Recommended action adventure games you can play until Death Stranding 2 arrives

1) Alan Wake 2

One of the most anticipated sequels was released last year in 2023 (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Remedy Entertainment's latest action adventure game with a mix of survival horror has won the studio multiple accolades during The Game Awards 2023 ceremony. Alan Wake 2 continues the fantastic plot of the first game while adding more mystery surrounding the enigmatic Dark Place.

The game plays out through the eyes of two protagonists this time: FBI agent Saga Anderson and the titular protagonist, mystery writer Alan Wake. Both main characters face their own challenges as they progress through the story, uncovering various mysteries by solving puzzles via the mind palaces and taking out supernatural foes with some conventional weaponry. The game is also more survival-oriented, as resources are quite scarce.

2) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

The Phantom Pain allows you to play as the iconic Big Boss but with a twist (Image via Konami)

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain ended Hideo Kojima's legendary espionage action adventure game series. Being the final and most modern MGS title, this release delivers an exhilarating gameplay cycle of sneaking about and completing objectives with up-to-date graphics.

You go back into the shoes of Big Boss, or as he is known in this game, Venom Snake, and travel to various locations across Afghanistan and Africa, performing numerous tasks to disrupt the villainous Skull Face's ambitions.

The game's semi-open-world sandbox concept contributes to one of the most enjoyable gameplay loops, as you can approach your objectives via multiple paths and employ a variety of gadgets to complete your mission.

3) The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will be making its way to the PlayStation 5 soon (Image via Naughty Dogs)

A list of the best action adventure games is incomplete without The Last of Us Part 1. You play as Joel, a smuggler, as you accompany a teen girl named Ellie around the United States, contending with zombies, bandits, and other perils. Gameplay consists of stealth and action-oriented scenarios to deal with the various threats.

The Last of Us is not your typical zombie game, as it masterfully captures a post-apocalyptic atmosphere acrossdifferent locales. The game perfectly depicts dystopia, delivering a sense of horror while also bringing a sense of tranquillity as you witness various man-made structures in ruins and being reclaimed by nature.

4) A Plague's Tale: Innocence

A Plague's Tale: Innocence will often make you feel a sense of dread (Image via Asobo Studio)

A Plague's Tale is one of the most unique and well-written narrative-driven action adventure games. The plot revolves around two siblings: Amicia, the older sister you will control for most of the game, and Hugo, her younger brother. Set during the Hundred Years War in 1348, the game takes you across the medieval French countryside as you try to survive a manhunt against you and rats spreading the Black Plague.

The gameplay focuses on mostly stealth-based sections where you must solve puzzles and use the environments to distract French troops and hungry rodents. There are also a few weapons, such as the sling, which Amicia can use to kill enemies without helmets.

5) Death Stranding

Norman Reedus plays the main character Sam in Death Stranding (Image via Kojima Productions)

After the split with Konami, Hideo Kojima's first project was the 2019 action adventure game Death Stranding. You play as Sam Bridges, a deliveryman, and explore the post-apocalyptic landscape of the United States. You are tasked with delivering cargo across different colonies and must survive the dangers lurking in each corner of the vast open-world environment.

Besides the gripping narrative and mind-boggling twists that Kojima is known for, Death Stranding also has a cast full of renowned names from Hollywood. This includes Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Seydoux, and more. The gameplay also becomes fun once you get used to it, as you employ a variety of gadgets to complete your task of escorting cargo.