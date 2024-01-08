The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered file size, graphics modes, and more explored

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, the upcoming PlayStation flagship, is due for release in just a few days. While the game is essentially a PS5 port of The Last of Us, originally released in 2020, with visual and quality-of-life upgrades, a host of new add-on content comes bundled with the remaster, including a unique roguelike mode.

Similarly to Naughty Dog's previous title, The Last of Us Part 1, and the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, the upcoming remaster takes complete advantage of Sony's current-gen hardware to deliver a true next-gen experience. Alongside the visual upgrades, the game supports DualSense haptics for added immersion.

With the looming release date of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, there's finally key information regarding the game's potential file size, graphics modes, and more out in the wild. Here's everything you need to know about Naughty Dog's upcoming remaster, including the game's file size on PS5, graphics modes, exclusive features, and more.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered file size

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is a massive game in terms of its file size. On the PlayStation 5, the remaster has a file size of 79 gigabytes, putting it within the same territory as Alan Wake 2, God of War Ragnarok, regarding storage demands. As such, you must ensure you have plenty of space on your console's SSD before you install the game.

While the upcoming remaster is a few gigabytes shy of the original PS4 release, thanks to the PS5's decompression capabilities, its file size is still quite large, especially for a current-gen remaster. Fortunately, you can pre-load the game roughly 48 hours before its official release.

Do note that pre-load isn't available for players upgrading to the PS5 remaster from the PS4 version.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered graphics modes

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered shares similar graphics mode configurations as Naughty Dog's previous PS5 releases, i.e., The Last of Us Part 1 and Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection, albeit without the 120Hz mode that's found in the Uncharted remaster. There are essentially two modes: A 30fps Fidelity mode and a 60fps Performance mode.

Here's a breakdown of the two graphics modes available in The Last of Us Part 2's PS5 remaster:

Fidelity Mode: 4K(locked, with Vsync) at 30fps.

4K(locked, with Vsync) at 30fps. Performance Mode: 1440(upscaled with Vsync) at 60fps.

Additionally, the game features support for variable refresh rate (VRR) for 120Hz or more capable displays. With VRR engaged, you can expect a targeted 40fps in Fidelity mode and an unlocked framerate, hovering within 60-80fps at 1440p with upscaling enabled.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is scheduled to be released on January 19, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.