Is The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered coming to PS4?

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is the next big title coming from one of PlayStation's flagship first-party studios, Naughty Dog. While the upcoming game is titled simply as "remastered," it's more than just an upscaled current-generation port of the original PlayStation 4 release, featuring new game modes, additional levels, and a few more surprises for fans.

Although Sony's current-generation console has been out in the wild for more than three years, most of PlayStation's first-party flagship titles, such as God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and even Gran Turismo 7, have been cross-generation releases, coming to both PS5 and PS4.

Naturally, some players might wonder whether the upcoming Naughty Dog title will be coming to the previous-generation PlayStation console. Unfortunately, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is built exclusively for the PlayStation 5, leveraging the current-generation hardware's capabilities to deliver a true next-generation experience.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is releasing exclusively for the PlayStation 5, leveraging the capabilities of Sony's current-generation console hardware

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is built with the current-generation hardware in mind. As such, there won't be a PS4 version of the title. Not only does the upcoming remaster feature higher fidelity visuals but also PS5-exclusive features like complete utilization of the DualSense controller haptics, 3D Audio, and faster loading, thanks to the console's ultra-fast SSD.

Although it's not a remake akin to The Last of Us Part 1, which was released for both PS5 and PC, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is built on the same engine, delivering similar, if not improved, visuals. That's not to undersell the original PS4 release's visuals, which still look quite incredible, especially for a native PS4 game.

However, the upcoming PS5 remaster takes the visual and gameplay experience even further by fully using the current-generation hardware. While the PS4 version of The Last of Us Part 2 was quite impeccable in terms of its visuals, it did suffer a bit from the technical standpoint, offering a locked 30fps gameplay, even on PS4 Pro.

Another major issue that made the moment-to-moment gameplay of The Last of Us Part 2 somewhat tedious on the PS4 was the long loading times. Thankfully, all of these issues have been addressed with the PlayStation 5 remaster while also adding new ways to enjoy The Last of Us Part 2's gameplay via the roguelike mode, No Return, as well as the Lost Levels.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is scheduled to be released on January 19, 2024, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.