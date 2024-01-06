The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PS5 upgrade guide: Price, additional features, and more explored

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is just a few days short of its official release on the PlayStation 5. Coming from Naughty Dog, the upcoming remaster is essentially a dedicated PS5 port of the highly polarizing sequel to one of the best narrative-driven single-player experiences out there, albeit with some cool new additions and game modes.

Although marketed as a remaster, the upcoming title also features exclusive new content that wasn't part of the original PS4 release, such as the Lost Levels, as well as the intriguing, roguelike add-on, No Return. While the game costs $49.99 on the PS5, those who already own the original PS4 title can get the remaster at a lower price.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to get The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered upgrade for players who already own the PS4 version, including details on the remaster's pricing, new additions, and more.

How to upgrade to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PS5?

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is scheduled to release on January 19, 2023, exclusively for the PS5. Unlike Naughty Dog's previous title, The Last of Us Part 1, which was a complete remake built from the ground up for the PlayStation 5, the upcoming remaster is simply a PS5 port of the original PS4 release, akin to Death Stranding's Director's Cut.

As such, if you already own the PS4 version, you can choose to either buy the remaster for $50 or get the PS5 upgrade for $10. This applies to both digital and physical editions of the PS4 release. However, note that you will only be entitled to the digital edition of the remaster if you choose to upgrade the PS4 version of The Last of Us Part 2 via PS Store.

To get the upgrade:

Head to the PS Store via your console's dashboard (you can also get the upgrade via the PS App for Android and iOS).

Within the PS Store, search for The Last of Us Part 2.

If you already have the PS4 version of the game tied to your PSN account, you will be given the option to upgrade to the remaster for $9.99.

It should be mentioned that there's no pre-order option for the upgrade. To get the upgrade, you will need to wait till the game's official release.

What are the new additions to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered?

Although The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is marketed as a current-gen port of the sequel, it's much more than a traditional remaster. Apart from the graphical and gameplay-related improvements owing to the capabilities of Sony's current-gen console hardware, the upcoming remaster also features a host of new game modes and levels.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered comes packed with support for the usual PlayStation 5 bells and whistles, such as support for DualSense haptics, VRR, and 3D Audio for added player immersion. The game also features quality-of-life improvements such as faster loading, as well as multiple graphics modes.

The remaster also comes packed with Lost Levels, which are essentially cut levels from the original game, giving players a new look at the world of The Last of Us Part 2. It also incorporates the director's commentary across various key cutscenes from the campaign, giving fans an insight into the game's development and conception.

Lastly, the remaster also features a new game mode, No Return, which brings a roguelike spin to The Last of Us Part 2's action-packed gameplay, akin to the recently released free Valhalla DLC for God of War Ragnarok.