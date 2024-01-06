Is The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered coming to PC?

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for the PlayStation 5 is just a few days from its official release. Following in the footsteps of Naughty Dog's previous title, The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5, the upcoming remaster of the sequel features a massive graphical overhaul compared to its original PS4 release, as well as other PS5-exclusive bells and whistles.

The Last of Us Part 2, alongside Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima, was one of the final titles released for PS4, leveraging the full capabilities of Sony's eight-generation console hardware. However, with the recent release of The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5, it was apparent that the sequel could benefit a lot from a similar dedicated PS5 port.

The upcoming title is a native PS5 version of The Last of Us Part 2. With its looming release date, fans might wonder whether The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is coming to PC, especially since previous Naughty Dog titles, including The Last of Us Part 1, have already made their way to PC.

Unfortunately, Naughty Dog and PlayStation are yet to confirm anything regarding a potential PC release of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is currently PS5 exclusive, but might arrive on PC at a later date

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is essentially the dedicated PlayStation 5 version of the original game's PS4 version. Unlike Naughty Dog's previous title, The Last of Us Part 1, which was built from the ground up, as a remake, the upcoming remaster is simply for current-generation portability, with a host of new additions exclusive to the PS5.

That being said, considering PlayStation's push toward PC gaming, with most of the flagship PS4 and PS5 titles eventually jumping to PC, it's very likely that The Last of Us Part 2 will arrive on the platform. Usually, most PlayStation first-party exclusives arrive on PC after a year of their original console release.

The most recent PlayStation 5 that's making its way to PC at the time of writing this article is Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West, originally released in 2022 for PS4 and PS5. With The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered being a fairly new release for the PlayStation 5, fans shouldn't expect the PC version to come out any time soon.

In my honest opinion, it's best if PlayStation and Naughty Dog take all the time they need for a PC port of The Last of Us Part 2 to not repeat the same disastrous launch of The Last of Us Part 1's PC version. Although The Last of Us Part 1 is in pretty good shape on PC now, at the time of its release last year, it was riddled with technical issues.

The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 was a near-flawless release, at least from the technical standpoint. However, when it came to the PC version, which was released just a few months shy of a year, the game wasn't optimized for the platform. From visual glitches and stuttering to hard crashes, the PC release wasn't received well, to say the least.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is scheduled to be released on January 19, 2023, exclusively for PlayStation 5.