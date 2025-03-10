All Death Stranding 2 editions explored

With Death Stranding 2's launch looming over the horizon, developer Kojima Productions has divulged details about the various editions. Unfortunately, pre-orders are not live as of writing, as they will begin on March 14, 2025. Additionally, we also get a look at what bonuses players can expect to be rewarded with if they choose to pre-purchase the game ahead of its June 26, 2025, release date.
The next chapter in protagonist Sam's mind-bending sci-fi saga from Hideo Kojima is set to be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 console, with Sony Interactive Entertainment owning the publishing rights. Read on to learn more about all the editions that can be pre-ordered.
All Death Stranding 2 Editions and pre-order bonuses detailed
Standard Edition
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Price: $69.99
- Grants access to the full base game (Digital Download)
Digital Deluxe Edition
- Price: $79.99
- Full Game Digital Download
- 48-hour Early Access to the game
- In-game items:
- Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock
- Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Quokka Patch
- Chiral Feline Patch
- Why Me? Patch
Collector's Edition
- Price: $229.99
- Full Game Digital Download
- 48-hour Early Access to the game
- Collector’s Box
- 15” Magellan Man Statue
- 3” Dollman figurine
- Art cards
- Letter from Hideo Kojima
- In-game items
- Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock
- Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
- Quokka Patch
- Chiral Feline Patch
- Why Me? Patch
Pre-Order Bonuses
Players who purchase any of the editions before the official launch of Death Stranding 2 will obtain the following in-game items:
- Custom Hologram: Quokka (EARLY UNLOCK)
- Battle Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
- Boost Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
- Bokka Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
Pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe or Collector's Edition will grant players exclusive 48-hour early access to the game, allowing them to play Death Stranding 2 on June 24, 2025. However, this perk is not available for Standard Edition buyers.
Read more: Death Stranding 2: How to get early access
Death Stranding 2 launches on the PlayStation 5 on June 26, 2025.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.