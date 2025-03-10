All Death Stranding 2 editions explored

With Death Stranding 2's launch looming over the horizon, developer Kojima Productions has divulged details about the various editions. Unfortunately, pre-orders are not live as of writing, as they will begin on March 14, 2025. Additionally, we also get a look at what bonuses players can expect to be rewarded with if they choose to pre-purchase the game ahead of its June 26, 2025, release date.

The next chapter in protagonist Sam's mind-bending sci-fi saga from Hideo Kojima is set to be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 console, with Sony Interactive Entertainment owning the publishing rights. Read on to learn more about all the editions that can be pre-ordered.

All Death Stranding 2 Editions and pre-order bonuses detailed

Standard Edition

Price: $69.99

Grants access to the full base game (Digital Download)

Digital Deluxe Edition

Digital Deluxe Edition contents (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Price: $79.99

Full Game Digital Download

48-hour Early Access to the game

In-game items:

Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock

Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Quokka Patch

Chiral Feline Patch

Why Me? Patch

Collector's Edition

Collector's Edition contents (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Price: $229.99

Full Game Digital Download

48-hour Early Access to the game

Collector’s Box

15” Magellan Man Statue

3” Dollman figurine

Art cards

Letter from Hideo Kojima

In-game items

Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock

Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Quokka Patch

Chiral Feline Patch

Why Me? Patch

Pre-Order Bonuses

All pre-order bonuses (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Players who purchase any of the editions before the official launch of Death Stranding 2 will obtain the following in-game items:

Custom Hologram: Quokka (EARLY UNLOCK)

Battle Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Boost Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Bokka Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe or Collector's Edition will grant players exclusive 48-hour early access to the game, allowing them to play Death Stranding 2 on June 24, 2025. However, this perk is not available for Standard Edition buyers.

Read more: Death Stranding 2: How to get early access

Death Stranding 2 launches on the PlayStation 5 on June 26, 2025.

