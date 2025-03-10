All Death Stranding 2 editions explored

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Mar 10, 2025 06:52 GMT
Pre-orders for all editions begin in a few days (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
With Death Stranding 2's launch looming over the horizon, developer Kojima Productions has divulged details about the various editions. Unfortunately, pre-orders are not live as of writing, as they will begin on March 14, 2025. Additionally, we also get a look at what bonuses players can expect to be rewarded with if they choose to pre-purchase the game ahead of its June 26, 2025, release date.

The next chapter in protagonist Sam's mind-bending sci-fi saga from Hideo Kojima is set to be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 console, with Sony Interactive Entertainment owning the publishing rights. Read on to learn more about all the editions that can be pre-ordered.

All Death Stranding 2 Editions and pre-order bonuses detailed

Standard Edition

  • Price: $69.99
  • Grants access to the full base game (Digital Download)

Digital Deluxe Edition

Digital Deluxe Edition contents (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Price: $79.99
  • Full Game Digital Download
  • 48-hour Early Access to the game
  • In-game items:
  • Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock
  • Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
  • Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
  • Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
  • Quokka Patch
  • Chiral Feline Patch
  • Why Me? Patch
Collector's Edition

Collector&#039;s Edition contents (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Price: $229.99
  • Full Game Digital Download
  • 48-hour Early Access to the game
  • Collector’s Box
  • 15” Magellan Man Statue
  • 3” Dollman figurine
  • Art cards
  • Letter from Hideo Kojima
  • In-game items
  • Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock
  • Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
  • Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
  • Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
  • Quokka Patch
  • Chiral Feline Patch
  • Why Me? Patch
Pre-Order Bonuses

All pre-order bonuses (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Players who purchase any of the editions before the official launch of Death Stranding 2 will obtain the following in-game items:

  • Custom Hologram: Quokka (EARLY UNLOCK)
  • Battle Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
  • Boost Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
  • Bokka Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe or Collector's Edition will grant players exclusive 48-hour early access to the game, allowing them to play Death Stranding 2 on June 24, 2025. However, this perk is not available for Standard Edition buyers.

Read more: Death Stranding 2: How to get early access

Death Stranding 2 launches on the PlayStation 5 on June 26, 2025.

