All Death Stranding 2 PSN Avatar codes for all regions and how to redeem them

Death Stranding 2 got its official reveal and announcement a week ago during The Game Awards 2022.

The trailer for the much-anticipated sequel has left fans of the franchise excited about what to expect from the upcoming launch. However, Kojima Productions is yet to provide fans with an official release date for the game apart from a vague window that puts the launch time somewhere between late 2023 and early 2024.

While a release date has not been revealed, the developers are not shying away from celebrating the trailer of their upcoming game. They are now giving away free PSN Avatars that are themed around Death Stranding 2. Players must redeem the provided codes to get their hands on all the Avatars.

Today’s guide goes over all the Death Stranding 2 PSN Avatar codes currently available and how you can redeem them.

All Death Stranding 2 PSN Avatar codes for EMEA, Japan, Korea, and other regions

Here are all the Death Stranding 2 PSN Avatar codes that you can redeem on your consoles:

Americas

PRKT-2QNQ-DH4X

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, & Africa)

EHNA-6MNB-PGL5

Asia

CRBA-GKNP-J9EK

Japan

JP2J-A5NG-PT2F

Korea

3D86-9PNF-KABQ

Another reason Kojima Productions is looking to give away free PSN Avatars is to market the game, which has so far been revealed as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Every region will have its own Avatar codes, so there are differences in what players might be able to redeem in different regions.

How to redeem PSN Avatar codes

To redeem the Death Stranding 2 PSN Avatar codes, follow the instructions given below:

Make your way to the PlayStation Store on your console and navigate to your Avatar on the top of the screen. Upon clicking it, you will be able to sift through several options from the drop-down menu, one of which is Redeem Codes. Here, you will be required to put in the redeem codes for the avatars.

Once the text box activates, you will be required to enter a redeem code that is active for your region. If you input a code that is not meant for your region, it will not go through, and you will not be able to get your hands on the avatars that Kojima Productions is giving away.

Apart from putting in the code for your region, it’s also important to put in the codes as they are. Redeem codes on the PlayStation are case-sensitive, so one should enter them exactly as they were released.

After entering the correct code, you must click on the Redeem button. After redeeming it, you will also get the option to equip the Avatar. Hence, you will be able to redeem as well as equip the profile cosmetic at the same time.

As mentioned, Death Stranding 2 is yet to have an official release date. However, the game has a launch window for late 2023 or early 2024 if it does not run into unexpected development delays.

