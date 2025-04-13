Death Stranding 2 to allow boss battle skips, but fans aren’t very happy with this

Released in 2019, Death Stranding is one of Hideo Kojima's best works. The game was well received by fans, and after a long anticipation, it was recently announced that Death Stranding 2 would also be released soon. Ever since, fans of the franchise have been excited about each and every update regarding the upcoming sequel. The most recent update was that Death Stranding 2 will give gamers an option to skip a boss fight.

Ad

The reason behind this is that modern video games are often criticised as being incredibly tough, to the extent that the fun of playing a game gets ruined for many. Trying to find a solution for this, Hideo Kojima decided to go for a visual novel approach, where players can skip boss fights if they want.

However, this wasn't well received by many fans. Replying to an X post sharing the news, a fan going by @DeniZykov wrote:

Ad

Trending

"So the next step to make games more accessible will be letting people skip the whole game."

Expand Tweet

Ad

A similar comment from @lordgorzul read:

"Why is everyone watering down their games to cater to people unfit to play them."

Many believed that the original 2019 title already had easy boss fights. As such, this announcement about an option to skip boss fights sounded like good news to some fans, who seemingly hoped this means that the bosses in the next entry will be much tougher. For example, @M3slice stated:

Ad

"DS1 boss fights were easy enough already…..hopefully this means they increased the difficulty."

Some fans also admired the intention behind the move. User @MonsierOblivion wrote:

"Always good to see. Nothing wrong with giving people options and leaving no one behind. I like that."

@Zuber_farah also had something similar to say on the matter:

"That's great news! It's always nice to see developers adding features to help all players enjoy their games. Looking forward to seeing what else Death Stranding 2 has in store!"

Ad

Also read: Death Stranding 2: How to get early access

When is Death Stranding 2 coming out?

The game will not be available for any other platform except PlayStation (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Death Stranding 2 will be released worldwide on June 26, 2025. As far as platforms are concerned, the game will be releasing as a PlayStation-exclusive title, which means it will not be available for PCs, the Nintendo Switch, or the Xbox Series X/S at launch. This is exactly what happened with the original Death Stranding as well, which came out in 2019 as a PlayStation exclusive.

Ad

It wasn't until July 2020 that the game finally got a PC port. Noticing the trend, it is safe to assume that we might get a PC port for the upcoming sequel later down the line as well.

What are your views on this iconic game? Let us know in the comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.