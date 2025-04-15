Is Death Stranding 2 coming to PC?

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be released on June 26, 2025, exclusively for the PlayStation 5. While Kojima Productions got the support needed to make the first game from Sony Interactive Entertainment, Hideo Kojima has always been eager to share his stories beyond one platform. The Death Stranding sequel is not headed to PC at launch, but perhaps later.

Ad

PlayStation exclusives are nearly extinct, and Kojima now owns the rights to the IP, meaning he can do whatever he wants with this franchise. The original game was ported to PC, and this sequel could follow the same path. PlayStation has shown great interest in the PC platform, and this could follow suit like recent exclusive releases.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive

PC gamers will be left out in Sam Porter Bridge's next adventure (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Porting games from console to PC or on rival platforms isn't new; however, the real question is when it will happen. Hideo Kojima has a few projects lined up with other major publishers, and his partners at Sony Interactive Entertainment want nothing more than to see the auteur of video games reach more people with his projects.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Is Death Stranding worth playing in 2025?

The original game was released in 2019 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive and was ported to PC a few years later. Kojima and Sony had an exclusivity window agreement keeping the game on their platform for a specific timeframe before sharing it with the competition.

Ad

The PlayStation platform is renowned for first-party and timed exclusives, and this game could be part of the same category. It would be a waste to tether a highly anticipated game where the first part is available elsewhere, and Kojima wouldn't want all of this hard work not to reach other players.

Will the Death Stranding sequel ever come to PC?

Nothing is impossible anymore, especially after the first game became available across every other console and platform minus the Nintendo Switch. Hideo Kojima's goal is to bring players closer together and he recently shared an impressive milestone of the gaming community still playing the first game since the release in 2019.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In late March, Kojima revealed over 20 million players or active porters, playing the first Death Stranding game across every platform. This is a testament to his influence and shows how much this IP means to the gaming community.

Also read: Death Stranding 2 to allow boss battle skips, but fans aren't very happy with this

It won't be surprising if the sequel is ported to PC a few years after the initial release on the PlayStation 5. It is too good of an IP to remain an exclusive and Kojima will likely try to avoid facing backlash if he decides to keep it as such.

Ad

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be released on June 26, 2025, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rouvin Josef D. Quirimit Rouvin is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, focusing on news articles, editorials, listicles, and guides. His experience includes writing over 1209 articles for FandomWire.



Though he has a BS in Entrepreneurship, Rouvin kept his passion for writing — particularly about games — alive over the years.



He admires pro gamer and YouTuber Typical Gamer, particularly his GTA 5 mods and Fortnite coverage.



Rouvin likes to unwind by playing video games on his PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, watching movies, especially superhero films from the MCU and the rebooted DCU. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.