PlayStation Plus June 2025 Monthly Games: All games and release dates

The game catalog for PlayStation Plus June 2025 brings a strong mix of genres and formats. From new sports titles to narrative-driven horror, Sony’s latest additions continue to balance blockbuster appeal with creative indies and remastered classics.

Ad

This article covers all games included in the PlayStation Plus June 2025 catalog.

All PlayStation Plus June 2025 games lineup revealed

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sony has confirmed the addition of four games and a few additional titles (for other members) to the PlayStation Plus June 2025 lineup. These titles will be accessible starting May 28, 2025, with most of the Monthly Games rolling out on June 3, 2025. The lineup spans across all tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium.

Here are the games and the supported platforms:

PlayStation Plus monthly games – PS Plus Essential, Extra, Premium

NBA 2K25 – PS5, PS4 (available June 3)

Alone in the Dark (2024) – PS5 (available June 3)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – PS5, PS4 (available June 3)

Destiny 2: The Final Shape – PS5, PS4 (available May 28)

Ad

Read also: PlayStation revives Japan Studio classics through Bandai Namco

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

Another Crab’s Treasure – PS5 (available May 29)

Skull and Bones – PS5 (available June 2)

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection – PS5, PS4 (available June 4)

Grand Theft Auto III – PS4, PS5 (available June 10)

PlayStation Plus Premium – Classics catalog

Myst – PS5, PS4 (available June 5)

Riven – PS5, PS4 (available June 5)

PlayStation Plus Premium – Game trials

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – PS5 (available May 28)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – PS5, PS4 (available May 28)

Ad

PlayStation Plus: Subscription plans and prices

The monthly game catalog and Ubisoft+ Classics are included in the Extra and Premium tiers. Premium also offers access to the Classics Catalog and time-limited Game Trials.

PlayStation Plus Extra

1 month: $14.99

3 months: $39.99

12 months: $134.99

PlayStation Plus Premium

1 month: $17.99

3 months: $49.99

12 months: $159.99

Explore more game news and updates from Sportskeeda below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.