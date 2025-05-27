PlayStation Plus June 2025 Monthly Games: All games and release dates

The game catalog for PlayStation Plus June 2025 brings a strong mix of genres and formats. From new sports titles to narrative-driven horror, Sony’s latest additions continue to balance blockbuster appeal with creative indies and remastered classics.
This article covers all games included in the PlayStation Plus June 2025 catalog.
All PlayStation Plus June 2025 games lineup revealed
Sony has confirmed the addition of four games and a few additional titles (for other members) to the PlayStation Plus June 2025 lineup. These titles will be accessible starting May 28, 2025, with most of the Monthly Games rolling out on June 3, 2025. The lineup spans across all tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium.
Here are the games and the supported platforms:
PlayStation Plus monthly games – PS Plus Essential, Extra, Premium
- NBA 2K25 – PS5, PS4 (available June 3)
- Alone in the Dark (2024) – PS5 (available June 3)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – PS5, PS4 (available June 3)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape – PS5, PS4 (available May 28)
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium
- Another Crab’s Treasure – PS5 (available May 29)
- Skull and Bones – PS5 (available June 2)
- Destiny 2: Legacy Collection – PS5, PS4 (available June 4)
- Grand Theft Auto III – PS4, PS5 (available June 10)
PlayStation Plus Premium – Classics catalog
- Myst – PS5, PS4 (available June 5)
- Riven – PS5, PS4 (available June 5)
PlayStation Plus Premium – Game trials
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – PS5 (available May 28)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – PS5, PS4 (available May 28)
PlayStation Plus: Subscription plans and prices
The monthly game catalog and Ubisoft+ Classics are included in the Extra and Premium tiers. Premium also offers access to the Classics Catalog and time-limited Game Trials.
PlayStation Plus Extra
- 1 month: $14.99
- 3 months: $39.99
- 12 months: $134.99
PlayStation Plus Premium
- 1 month: $17.99
- 3 months: $49.99
- 12 months: $159.99
