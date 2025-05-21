Is there a multiplayer mode in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time?

You might be wondering if there is a multiplayer mode in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. Can you team up with friends to explore the game's dungeons or hang out on your island together? Well, the answer is yes; the game includes a multiplayer mode that offers both local and online options for players to enjoy playing together.

But how you get to the multiplayer and what you can do in it depends on how far you are in the game and what platform you are playing on. Let's look further into it.

Multiplayer mode in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time unlocks in Chapter 3

You won’t have access to the multiplayer mode right from the start. It becomes available in Chapter 3 after you unlock the Guild Office at your base camp. Once you reach this point, interact with the counter inside the Guild and select Online Play from the menu.

Online multiplayer needs a subscription

If you’re on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox, you’ll need an active online subscription for Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time in order to access its online multiplayer. In other words, you must have one of the following, depending on your chosen platform:

Nintendo Switch Online

PlayStation Plus

Xbox Game Pass (with online)

Local co-op works differently

The game also supports 2-player co-op on a single system, but it’s not the same as online or wireless local play. On the Nintendo Switch, both players must use their own set of Joy-Con controllers. That means two pairs of Joy-Cons are required. This local co-op is only for two players sharing the same screen.

Steam multiplayer uses Remote Play

If you're playing on Steam, 2-player co-op is possible using Remote Play Together. Here’s how it works:

Open the game.

Press Shift + Tab to open the Steam Overlay.

Invite a friend using Remote Play (they must have a separate Steam account).

Once accepted, you can both play using one system.

Cross-play is also supported in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

The game supports cross-platform multiplayer, so Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC gamers can play together. You’re not limited by the platform, which makes it easier to connect with friends.

What can you do in the multiplayer mode in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time?

The game's multiplayer mode lets you visit your friends’ islands, explore dungeons together, and hang out in-game. It’s meant to be a casual co-op experience.

