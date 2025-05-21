  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Game of Thrones Kingsroad will offer special rewards to early access players

Game of Thrones Kingsroad will offer special rewards to early access players

By Rishi Pallav
Modified May 21, 2025 11:33 GMT
Glimpse from Game of Thrones Kingsroad (Image via Netmarble)
A screengrab from Game of Thrones Kingsroad (Image via Netmarble)

Rewards in Game of Thrones Kingsroad are finally being delivered, and if you were part of the early access period or pre-registered ahead of the game's launch, you’re in for some serious stash. Netmarble’s open-world RPG based on George R. R. Martin’s fantasy epic has been running closed testing since January 2025, and with the official release drawing closer, the devs have confirmed exactly what’s coming to players who jumped in early.

Ad

This article goes through all the pre-registration rewards in Game of Thrones Kingsroad.

All rewards from pre-registration in Game of Thrones Kingsroad

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Two main bundles are up for grabs – the Westeros Welcome Gift and the Special Pre-Registration Gift. Both are loaded with useful items and cosmetics, and best of all, they’re being gifted to all players who were part of pre-registration.

Special pre-registration gift

  • 100 RP Recharge Ticket x1
  • Repeat Expedition Certificate x100
  • Activity Support Chest x24
  • Nameplate Frame: The Seven
  • Night Watch’s Supplies x20
  • Outfit Dye x20

Read also: Is Game of Thrones Kingsroad an open-world title?

Ad

Westeros welcome gift

You can check your in-game mailbox for these:

  • Copper x50,000
  • Night's Watch Supplies x1
  • Pre-registration Emoji Pack x1
  • Nameplate Background: Three-eyed Raven
  • Uncommon Horse Mount: Rills

The claim period is limited

You can collect all of these from today (May 21, 2025), although the deadline is June 30, 2025, at 07:59 am PT. Everything will be available in your in-game mailbox after the release, but if you don’t log in before the deadline, it will disappear for good.

Ad

Read also: Game of Thrones Kingsroad: All available platforms and PC system requirements

Last note

The Game of Thrones Kingsroad rewards are a great way to thank players for their patience during early access, particularly those who participated in the Founder's Pack beta starting March 27, 2025. If you were part of any of the testing waves or pre-registered, don’t forget to claim your rewards. No quests necessary, no farming – simply grab the rewards and start building your legacy in Westeros.

Ad

Check out more articles on Sportskeeda:

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.

When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications