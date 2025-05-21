Game of Thrones Kingsroad will offer special rewards to early access players

Rewards in Game of Thrones Kingsroad are finally being delivered, and if you were part of the early access period or pre-registered ahead of the game's launch, you’re in for some serious stash. Netmarble’s open-world RPG based on George R. R. Martin’s fantasy epic has been running closed testing since January 2025, and with the official release drawing closer, the devs have confirmed exactly what’s coming to players who jumped in early.
This article goes through all the pre-registration rewards in Game of Thrones Kingsroad.
All rewards from pre-registration in Game of Thrones Kingsroad
Two main bundles are up for grabs – the Westeros Welcome Gift and the Special Pre-Registration Gift. Both are loaded with useful items and cosmetics, and best of all, they’re being gifted to all players who were part of pre-registration.
Special pre-registration gift
- 100 RP Recharge Ticket x1
- Repeat Expedition Certificate x100
- Activity Support Chest x24
- Nameplate Frame: The Seven
- Night Watch’s Supplies x20
- Outfit Dye x20
Westeros welcome gift
You can check your in-game mailbox for these:
- Copper x50,000
- Night's Watch Supplies x1
- Pre-registration Emoji Pack x1
- Nameplate Background: Three-eyed Raven
- Uncommon Horse Mount: Rills
The claim period is limited
You can collect all of these from today (May 21, 2025), although the deadline is June 30, 2025, at 07:59 am PT. Everything will be available in your in-game mailbox after the release, but if you don’t log in before the deadline, it will disappear for good.
Last note
The Game of Thrones Kingsroad rewards are a great way to thank players for their patience during early access, particularly those who participated in the Founder's Pack beta starting March 27, 2025. If you were part of any of the testing waves or pre-registered, don’t forget to claim your rewards. No quests necessary, no farming – simply grab the rewards and start building your legacy in Westeros.
