"Only costing £45/$50 is wild": Mafia The Old Country's affordable pricing stands out amid Nintendo Switch 2 game price surge

Mafia The Old Country's trailer is finally out, and so are some of its other details. It is all set to release globally on August 8, 2025. What fans love most about the game when they watched the video is the price at which 2K is offering on its launch — a mere $50.

Ad

A few weeks ago, Nintendo announced the release date of its upcoming console and revealed the pricing of some of its upcoming Switch 2 titles. Almost every one of them was priced between $80 and $90. Even The Legend of Zelda's Breath of the Wild and Tears of The Kingdom's Switch 2 port, without the DLC, are priced at $70.

While this led to a lot of backlash and public outrage, the price revealed by 2K for its title Mafia The Old Country came as a pleasant surprise as well as a shock to gamers. @SpawnPoiint reacted to the trailer posted on X:

Ad

Trending

"Only costing £45/$50 is wild"

Expand Tweet

Ad

@Miniqtz also reacted to the post and wrote:

"That price makes me feel like they actually respect players."

Many gamers suggested in the comments that other publishers should also implement such pricing with their video games. Talking along the same lines, @ManBat_Sauce wrote:

"Can you give some advice to other publishers on how to make a great game for a great price!!"

Ad

Fans not only appreciated the pricing but also how good the trailer looks. @zengames44 stated:

"Looks freaking awesome! Can't wait and what value for money."

Numerous gamers also suggested the game is worth pre-ordering and they will play it on launch day itself. @Tony_Grant_ said:

"Indiana Mobster…all jokes aside, looks different from what I expected, but will def support on day 1. looks good."

Ad

The game will be available in two editions: Standard and Deluxe. Note that only the former is priced at $50.

Mafia The Old Country: How much is the Deluxe Edition priced at and what are the offered contents?

Mafia The Old Country is available in two editions (Image via 2K Games)

The Deluxe Edition of Mafia The Old Country is priced at $59.99 and will include:

Ad

Base Game

Padrino Pack- "Lupara Speciale" Shotgun, "Vendetti Speciale" Pistol, "Immortale" Charm, "Padrino" Outfit, "Stiletto Speciale" Knife, "Eckhart Speciale" Limousine, and "Cosimo" Horse and Accessories

Gatto Nero Pack- "Bodeo Nero" Pistol- "Velocità" Charm, "Gatto Nero" Outfit, "Carozella Nero" Race Car

Digital Art Book and Original Soundtrack

Furthermore, if you pre-order the game, you will get the Soldato Pack, regardless of which edition you pick.

You can check out our pre-order guide here.

For more Mafia The Old Country related news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.