Mafia The Old Country: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

Mafia The Old Country is the upcoming entry in the popular video game series Mafia. The official trailer for the game just dropped, revealing a few additional details about the game, including an official release date as well as system requirements for the game. The Old Country will be releasing globally on August 08, 2025.
As far as the platforms are concerned, the game will be available on the next generation of consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, it will not be available on older consoles like the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Even though there is no official confirmation about this yet, by taking a look at the system requirements, it can be safely assumed that the game will not be playable on the current generation of gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, MSI Claw, and so on. However, read further to find out the system requirements to run the game on PC
System requirements to run Mafia The Old Country on PC
To run the game, it is suggested to use 16GB of RAM. However, to get the best possible experience, you will need 32GB of RAM. As far as the GPU is concerned, you will need an RTX 2070 to run the game at least. To enjoy the title in the best possible settings, though, you can go for an RTX 3080Ti or above.
Minimum System Requirements for Mafia The Old Country
- OS: Windows 10 / 11
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X / Intel Core i7-9700K
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / NVIDIA RTX 2070
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 55 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system; Requires SSD; Graphic Preset: Medium; Resolution: 1080p
Recommended System Requirements for Mafia The Old Country
- OS: Windows 10 / 11
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i7-12700K
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT / NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 55 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system; Requires SSD; Graphic Preset: High; Resolution: 1440p
