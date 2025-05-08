Mafia The Old Country: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

Mafia The Old Country is the upcoming entry in the popular video game series Mafia. The official trailer for the game just dropped, revealing a few additional details about the game, including an official release date as well as system requirements for the game. The Old Country will be releasing globally on August 08, 2025.

Ad

As far as the platforms are concerned, the game will be available on the next generation of consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, it will not be available on older consoles like the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Even though there is no official confirmation about this yet, by taking a look at the system requirements, it can be safely assumed that the game will not be playable on the current generation of gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, MSI Claw, and so on. However, read further to find out the system requirements to run the game on PC

Ad

Trending

System requirements to run Mafia The Old Country on PC

You will need 55GB of free space to run Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K)

To run the game, it is suggested to use 16GB of RAM. However, to get the best possible experience, you will need 32GB of RAM. As far as the GPU is concerned, you will need an RTX 2070 to run the game at least. To enjoy the title in the best possible settings, though, you can go for an RTX 3080Ti or above.

Ad

Minimum System Requirements for Mafia The Old Country

OS: Windows 10 / 11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X / Intel Core i7-9700K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / NVIDIA RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 55 GB available space

Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system; Requires SSD; Graphic Preset: Medium; Resolution: 1080p

Recommended System Requirements for Mafia The Old Country

OS: Windows 10 / 11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i7-12700K

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT / NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 55 GB available space

Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system; Requires SSD; Graphic Preset: High; Resolution: 1440p

Ad

Also Read: Mafia The Old Country pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

For more gaming news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.