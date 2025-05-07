Witcher 3's success on Nintendo Switch paved the way for Cyberpunk 2077’s Switch 2 Port, reveals CD Projekt Red employee

One of the biggest announcements made during Nintendo Switch 2 Direct was that Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 on the launch day itself. Even though the hardware potential of Switch 2 was a topic of hot debate amongst gamers for a long time, the announcement of Cyberpunk's Switch 2 port made it pretty clear that the console will feature some seriously good specs.

During a conversation with The Game Business, Jan Rosner, VP of business development at CD Projekt Red, revealed multiple insights about the game's Switch 2 port. Among many other things that Rosner talked about, one exciting revelation was that Witcher 3's success on Nintendo Switch provided a lot of valuable insights to CD Projekt Red, which they kept in mind while making the Switch 2 port for Cyberpunk 2077.

Jan Rosner predicts how Cyberpunk 2077 might perform on Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has always been famous for their first-party exclusive titles. While the game library offered by Nintendo might not suit everyone, there is no denying that their exclusives do hold a special place in the hearts of many. Moreover, Nintendo has never tried to win the console race by focusing on providing the best possible hardware — instead, games and the overall user experience have always been at the top of their list.

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Switch 2 on launch day itself (Image via CD Projekt Red)

While AAA titles can be enjoyed best on a PC or a console like Xbox or PlayStation, there still are some pretty good AAA games available for Nintendo Switch, and there will be some more coming for Switch 2. When The Witcher 3 came to the Switch back in 2019, many were not sure of the decision and suspected that the port might not work that well, as Nintendo does not typically cater to the type of audience that is interested in games like The Witcher 3.

However, the air soon got clear, as The Witcher 3 continued to perform incredibly well on Nintendo Switch. CD Projekt Red's Jan Rosner believes that the same will happen with Cyberpunk 2077's Switch port as well.

“Nintendo’s audience is growing and broadening and it's quite a bit different from what it used to be even a few years ago...I think Nintendo is realizing that...With that said, we have also had the very cool experience with The Witcher 3 on the original Switch. And we know that there is an appetite for big open world AAA RPGs, which you would normally expect to be released on PC and [other] consoles," stated Rosner.

Further, Rosner mentioned that it is the portability of Nintendo consoles that might influence people to try out AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077 on the Nintendo Switch 2. He also pointed out that the success of The Witcher 3 on the Switch provided enough evidence to CD Projekt Red, making them confident that Cyberpunk 2077 on the Switch 2 might be a great idea as well. He said:

“The Witcher 3, back then, was one of the first games of this kind to be released on Switch 1. It’s sort-of the precedent that there is absolutely an appetite for games like this on the platform, and that Switch is about more than first-party titles.”

Moreover, Rosner also addressed another hot topic that is currently doing the rounds online. Ever since the Nintendo Switch 2 was announced, gamers have been raging online about the pricing. Many even believe that a Steam Deck might be a better pick over the Switch 2. Revealing his stance on this, Jan Rosner said:

“Steam Deck, as much as I love the device, feels like an extension to the existing PC audience and for the PC enthusiast. Switch 2 has its own audience. It's very big, Switch 1 has sold many, many, many millions of units worldwide, and this allows developers like us to to tap into that audience, and to pretty much reach an entirely new player base.”

He concluded by saying that he hopes Nintendo Switch 2 will sell even more units than the original Switch.

