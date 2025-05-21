Game of Thrones Kingsroad: All available platforms and PC system requirements

Game of Thrones Kingsroad was in its early access phase since March 2025. Fortunately, the full game is now out to play. If you are a long-time Game of Thrones fan, this title is worth trying. For those curious about the supported platforms, Game of Thrones Kingsroad will only be available to play on mobile and PC at the moment.
Currently, there is no official confirmation about the game being released on consoles, such as the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S. For now, you can only experience it via Steam and Epic Games Store on PC, the Play Store on Android phones, and the App Store on iPhones.
The game is also playable on handheld gaming PCs, such as the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Legion GO, and MSI Claw. That said, let's look at the system requirements.
System requirements to run Game of Thrones Kingsroad on PC
To run Game of Thrones Kingsroad on PC, you will need at least 16 GB of RAM. For even better performance, it is recommended to have 32 GB of RAM.
As far as the graphics card is concerned, the developers suggest going with a GTX 1060 or above (any card with over 6 GB of VRAM). However, if you want to play the game at the highest possible settings, you will need an RTX 2070 or an AMD Radeon RX 5700 and above. The exact specs are listed below.
Minimum system requirements
- 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350 processor
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) graphics card
- DirectX: Version 12
- Internet Connection: Required
- Storage: 60 GB available space (SSD suggested)
Recommended system requirements
- 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500 processor
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card
- DirectX: Version 12
- Internet Connection: Required
- Storage: 60 GB available space (SSD suggested)
