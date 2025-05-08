How to obtain Magetallow Candles in Oblivion Remastered

In Oblivion Remastered, Magetallow Candles are required to activate the magical altars inside Frostcrag Spire. These altars let you enchant weapons and create custom spells, but without the candles, they won’t work. If you’re focusing on a magic build, you’ll need to get these candles early in the game.

This guide explains how to do so in Oblivion Remastered.

Locating the Magetallow Candles in Oblivion Remastered

Whereabouts for Imperial City Market (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube/@Kibbles Gaming)

After you inherit Frostcrag Spire, you’ll receive a quest that involves buying upgrades for the tower. To get the Magetallow Candles, go to the Mystical Emporium in the Imperial City’s Market District, on the west side of the district.

Make sure the Frostcrag Spire quest is active so the map shows you the precise location of the shop. Once inside, talk to Aurolinwae and select the Barter option. Scroll through the list of items for sale until you find the Magetallow Candle Box.

Head towards the Emporium to meet Aurelinwae (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube/@Kibbles Gaming)

Note: Go to Frostcrag Spire (located east of Bruma, in the Jerall Mountains) and pick up the book near the entrance. This will start the Frostcrag Spire quest, which marks the Mystic Emporium on your map for easy tracking.

There are two boxes, each costing over 2,000 Septims. You’ll need to buy both to fully activate the altars at the tower.

Using Magetallow Candles in Frostcrag Spire

Activate the altar (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube/@Kibbles Gaming)

After buying the Candles, go back to Frostcrag Spire. Head up to the top of the main tower where the altars are located. As long as the candles are in your inventory, interact with an altar to place them and activate it.

If you have only one set, you will be able to activate just one altar. The choice is permanent unless you reload a save before placing the candles.

What each altar does

1) Altar of Enchanting

This one lets you use Soul Gems to charge weapons with magical effects.

2) Altar of Spellmaking

With this, you can create your spells from scratch or modify existing ones. You can adjust the spell’s power and duration to match your preferred playstyle.

