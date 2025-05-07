  • home icon
  Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete the Where Spirits Have Lease quest

Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete the Where Spirits Have Lease quest

By Rishi Pallav
Modified May 07, 2025 22:01 GMT
A guide to complete Caught in the Hunt quest in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTuber@Gamerack)
A guide to complete Caught in the Hunt quest in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube@Gamerack)

Where Spirits Have Lease in Oblivion Remastered starts when you speak to Velwyn Benirus at The Count’s Arms in Anvil. He offers to sell you Benirus Manor for 5,000 Gold. Once you buy the house, the quest officially begins. This quest is about uncovering a story that spans generations of the Benirus bloodline, with you stuck cleaning up their mess.

Here’s how to complete the Where Spirits Have Lease quest quickly and efficiently.

Where Spirits Have Lease quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Where Spirits Have Lease quest whereabouts (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube@Gamerack)
Where Spirits Have Lease quest whereabouts (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube@Gamerack)

What to do after buying the house

Once you purchase Benirus Manor, Velwyn hands you the key. Head straight to house and unlock the door. Walk inside and go upstairs to sleep on the bed. Once you do, ghosts will appear and attack you. Defeat all of them.

Velwyn in the Where Spirits Have Lease quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube@Gamerack)
Velwyn in the Where Spirits Have Lease quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube@Gamerack)

After the fight, go downstairs and check the dining room table. You’ll find two things: a scrap from Lorgren’s Diary and a skeletal hand. The note hints that there’s a secret room hidden in the house.

Talk to Velwyn again

Take the diary scrap and hand it over to Velwyn. He’ll admit the house is cursed and that he tricked you. He agrees to help lift the curse and tells you to meet him back at the manor.

Free the spirits (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube@Gamerack)
Free the spirits (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube@Gamerack)

Once he returns with you, more spirits show up. Help Velwyn fight them off. Then go to the basement. Upon walking straight through it, you’ll eventually reach a dead end, which is actually the hidden room. Velwyn finds the switch and opens the secret door.

What to do inside the hidden room

Inside the room is a skeleton, missing its hand. Use the skeletal hand you picked up earlier and attach it to the body. This triggers the appearance of Lorgren Benirus’s spirit. He’s hostile and attacks right away. Defeat him.

Once Lorgren is dealt with, the curse is lifted. Talk to Velwyn one last time to complete the Where Spirits Have Lease quest.

Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.

When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits.

Edited by Niladri Roy
