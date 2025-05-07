Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete the Where Spirits Have Lease quest

Where Spirits Have Lease in Oblivion Remastered starts when you speak to Velwyn Benirus at The Count’s Arms in Anvil. He offers to sell you Benirus Manor for 5,000 Gold. Once you buy the house, the quest officially begins. This quest is about uncovering a story that spans generations of the Benirus bloodline, with you stuck cleaning up their mess.
Here’s how to complete the Where Spirits Have Lease quest quickly and efficiently.
Where Spirits Have Lease quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered
What to do after buying the house
Once you purchase Benirus Manor, Velwyn hands you the key. Head straight to house and unlock the door. Walk inside and go upstairs to sleep on the bed. Once you do, ghosts will appear and attack you. Defeat all of them.
After the fight, go downstairs and check the dining room table. You’ll find two things: a scrap from Lorgren’s Diary and a skeletal hand. The note hints that there’s a secret room hidden in the house.
Talk to Velwyn again
Take the diary scrap and hand it over to Velwyn. He’ll admit the house is cursed and that he tricked you. He agrees to help lift the curse and tells you to meet him back at the manor.
Once he returns with you, more spirits show up. Help Velwyn fight them off. Then go to the basement. Upon walking straight through it, you’ll eventually reach a dead end, which is actually the hidden room. Velwyn finds the switch and opens the secret door.
What to do inside the hidden room
Inside the room is a skeleton, missing its hand. Use the skeletal hand you picked up earlier and attach it to the body. This triggers the appearance of Lorgren Benirus’s spirit. He’s hostile and attacks right away. Defeat him.
Once Lorgren is dealt with, the curse is lifted. Talk to Velwyn one last time to complete the Where Spirits Have Lease quest.
