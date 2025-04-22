Oblivion Remastered launches to roaring success with next to no marketing efforts

  • home icon
By Rishi Pallav
Modified Apr 22, 2025 23:07 GMT
Glimpse from the The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered trailer (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Oblivion Remastered has taken Steam by storm, and what's notable is that Xbox barely said a word before dropping it. Released on April 22, 2025, the launch has been nothing short of a success. It’s already pulling huge numbers across the board, and players are jumping in fast.

Let's look more into it.

Oblivion Remastered is dominating Steam right now

Stats on Oblivion Remastered (Image via SteamDB)
It hasn’t even been a full day, and the numbers are already outrageous. As of writing, Oblivion Remastered is comfortably in the #3 most played spot on Steam, with a live player count of 156,232 — just below Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2. That’s not all, though. It’s currently the #1 Top Seller on Steam, beating out every other title in the storefront’s Top 100.

SteamDB shows that this isn’t just a bunch of curious eyes jumping in either. The reviews are pouring in, with 2,766 positive reviews stacked against 569 negative ones. That gives it a seriously impressive 82.94% Very Positive rating, with only 17.1% of players dropping thumbs-downs.

Twitch is also feeling the hype

Over on Twitch, streamers and viewers are eating this up. As of April 23, 2025, the game had hit an all-time viewership peak of 460,946. That’s massive for a remaster, especially one that didn’t get a marketing push. People are sticking around to see what’s changed, what’s improved, and how the UE5 glow-up holds up in motion.

A remaster that genuinely feels like a modern re-release

The game is built on Unreal Engine 5 and includes all the content from Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine. It’s a complete visual and gameplay overhaul, not merely a shiny coat of paint. No extra download needed for the expansions either — it’s all there from the moment you boot up.

You’re getting the entire Oblivion experience, wrapped in a much more modern package — and at $49.99 for the base game, it’s a decent grab for what’s on offer. There's also a Deluxe Edition available for $59.99, mostly tossing in extra in-game cosmetics. If you grab the base version first, upgrading only costs $9.99. But again, if you’re a Game Pass subscriber, it’s included without any extra cost.

