Oblivion Remastered launches to roaring success with next to no marketing efforts

Oblivion Remastered has taken Steam by storm, and what's notable is that Xbox barely said a word before dropping it. Released on April 22, 2025, the launch has been nothing short of a success. It’s already pulling huge numbers across the board, and players are jumping in fast.

Let's look more into it.

Oblivion Remastered is dominating Steam right now

It hasn’t even been a full day, and the numbers are already outrageous. As of writing, Oblivion Remastered is comfortably in the #3 most played spot on Steam, with a live player count of 156,232 — just below Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2. That’s not all, though. It’s currently the #1 Top Seller on Steam, beating out every other title in the storefront’s Top 100.

SteamDB shows that this isn’t just a bunch of curious eyes jumping in either. The reviews are pouring in, with 2,766 positive reviews stacked against 569 negative ones. That gives it a seriously impressive 82.94% Very Positive rating, with only 17.1% of players dropping thumbs-downs.

Twitch is also feeling the hype

Over on Twitch, streamers and viewers are eating this up. As of April 23, 2025, the game had hit an all-time viewership peak of 460,946. That’s massive for a remaster, especially one that didn’t get a marketing push. People are sticking around to see what’s changed, what’s improved, and how the UE5 glow-up holds up in motion.

A remaster that genuinely feels like a modern re-release

The game is built on Unreal Engine 5 and includes all the content from Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine. It’s a complete visual and gameplay overhaul, not merely a shiny coat of paint. No extra download needed for the expansions either — it’s all there from the moment you boot up.

You’re getting the entire Oblivion experience, wrapped in a much more modern package — and at $49.99 for the base game, it’s a decent grab for what’s on offer. There's also a Deluxe Edition available for $59.99, mostly tossing in extra in-game cosmetics. If you grab the base version first, upgrading only costs $9.99. But again, if you’re a Game Pass subscriber, it’s included without any extra cost.

