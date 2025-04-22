Is Oblivion Remastered on Xbox Game Pass?

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Apr 22, 2025 15:58 GMT
A still from Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
A still from Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Many fans might wonder if Oblivion Remastered will be available on Xbox Game Pass. With rebuilt visuals using Unreal Engine 5 and the untouched 2006 charm, this remaster is shaping up to be a big deal for RPG lovers. But will it be part of Microsoft’s subscription service from day one?

Ad

Well, yes. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is already live and available right now on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Bethesda confirmed it during a special livestream, marking the end to years of speculation. So if you’re subscribed, you can jump straight into the chaos without paying a dime extra.

What’s included in Oblivion Remastered on Xbox Game Pass?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

If you’re grabbing Oblivion Remastered through Xbox Game Pass, you’re getting the full main game plus both major expansions — Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine. It's the same content you'd get with a direct $50 purchase.

However, those eyeing the Deluxe Edition — worth $60 — won't get all the included goodies in the Game Pass. The Deluxe Edition includes some additional collector and fan-service bonuses like:

  • Mehrune’s Razor
  • Fighter's Stronghold
  • The Vile Lair
  • The Thieves Den
  • Spell Tome Treasures
  • Orrery
  • Wizard’s Tower
  • And the iconic Horse Armor pack (Two variants.
Ad

You’ll also get a digital artbook and a soundtrack launcher with the Deluxe upgrade. But again, not included in Game Pass.

Read also: Is the new Oblivion release a remake or remaster?

The Return to Cyrodiil, Remade for 2025

The remaster isn’t just some basic HD patch. Bethesda and Virtuos went all-in, layering Unreal Engine 5 visuals on top of the original Gamebryo engine. That means you’re still playing the classic Oblivion, but with environments that look like they belong on modern consoles.

Ad

Everything’s sharper — from the shine on Daedric Armor to the way sunlight cuts through the forests outside Skingrad. It’s a remaster that respects its roots while dragging the world of Tamriel into the present day.

Where can you play it?

Right now, Oblivion Remastered is fully available on:

  • Xbox Series X|S
  • Windows PC
  • PlayStation 5

But Xbox Game Pass users are getting the best deal, with the game available immediately as part of the subscription. No need to buy anything separately unless you want the Deluxe content.

Ad

Check out more articles on Sportskeeda:

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.

When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications