Is Oblivion Remastered on Xbox Game Pass?

Many fans might wonder if Oblivion Remastered will be available on Xbox Game Pass. With rebuilt visuals using Unreal Engine 5 and the untouched 2006 charm, this remaster is shaping up to be a big deal for RPG lovers. But will it be part of Microsoft’s subscription service from day one?

Well, yes. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is already live and available right now on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Bethesda confirmed it during a special livestream, marking the end to years of speculation. So if you’re subscribed, you can jump straight into the chaos without paying a dime extra.

What’s included in Oblivion Remastered on Xbox Game Pass?

If you’re grabbing Oblivion Remastered through Xbox Game Pass, you’re getting the full main game plus both major expansions — Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine. It's the same content you'd get with a direct $50 purchase.

However, those eyeing the Deluxe Edition — worth $60 — won't get all the included goodies in the Game Pass. The Deluxe Edition includes some additional collector and fan-service bonuses like:

Mehrune’s Razor

Fighter's Stronghold

The Vile Lair

The Thieves Den

Spell Tome Treasures

Orrery

Wizard’s Tower

And the iconic Horse Armor pack (Two variants.

You’ll also get a digital artbook and a soundtrack launcher with the Deluxe upgrade. But again, not included in Game Pass.

Read also: Is the new Oblivion release a remake or remaster?

The Return to Cyrodiil, Remade for 2025

The remaster isn’t just some basic HD patch. Bethesda and Virtuos went all-in, layering Unreal Engine 5 visuals on top of the original Gamebryo engine. That means you’re still playing the classic Oblivion, but with environments that look like they belong on modern consoles.

Everything’s sharper — from the shine on Daedric Armor to the way sunlight cuts through the forests outside Skingrad. It’s a remaster that respects its roots while dragging the world of Tamriel into the present day.

Where can you play it?

Right now, Oblivion Remastered is fully available on:

Xbox Series X|S

Windows PC

PlayStation 5

But Xbox Game Pass users are getting the best deal, with the game available immediately as part of the subscription. No need to buy anything separately unless you want the Deluxe content.

