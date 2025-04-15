Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat The Swordsman (Genzaburo's Soldiers)

The Swordsman is one of the primary targets that you will need to slay during Genzaburo's Soldiers side quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows. After defeating the Ox in the main story, the ronin Koshiro will approach you, seeking help in taking down his former comrades. To complete this quest, you will need to eliminate a total of five targets.

This article will cover one of the targets, called The Swordsman, in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and provide his location alongside a few tips and tricks on how to defeat him.

Where to find The Swordsman in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

The Swordsman in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be found in the Harima province, west of Izumi Settsu, the game’s starting area. To find your target, hover over the Engyoji region, to the north of Himeji Castle, and use your scout in AC Shadows.

Alternatively, travel to Inariyama Kakurega and take a short hike following the mountain path to go to Nagusano Falls. You will find the ronin waiting for you atop a bridge. He cannot be assassinated and will engage you in combat, so be careful while approaching him.

How to defeat The Swordsman in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Defeating him will give you clues (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

The Swordsman is a standard samurai fight that will require you to dodge or parry his attacks. To make the fight easier, use a bleed-based build using the Bloodshade Katana on Naoe, and unlock the Hardened Skill on the Katana tree.

Approach the enemy standing on the bridge. He will detect you as soon as you get close to him, forcing you into a fight.

If you have the hardened skill unlocked, you will be able to parry his heavy attacks, making the fight easier.

Keep an eye out for the blue attacks. Parrying them will leave him vulnerable, allowing you to dish out more damage.

Use either Ibuki or Katsuhime as one of your allies. Both of them can fight on the field, making the battle easier.

You should be able to take him down easily if you can inflict bleed on him.

Defeating the enemy will reward you with Inari's Bounty (epic long katana) and Critical Chance with Combo Ender Engraving.

