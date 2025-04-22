Best Birthsigns to take in Oblivion Remastered

When entering Oblivion Remastered strategically, selecting one of the best Birthsigns can make a big difference in your experience. It has an impact on character attributes, disparities, as well as how well you perform throughout the game. While some offer more versatility than others, the best option will ultimately depend on your playstyle and Class.

Let's take a closer look at which of the following Birthsigns is best for you in Oblivion Remastered.

Note: This is not a ranking list, and the effectiveness of each Birthsign heavily depends on your character’s class and playstyle.

The best Birthsigns to consider in Oblivion Remastered

A still from Oblivion Remastered trailer (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

1) The Atronach

If you are putting all your chips on magic and want to maximize your potential for the use of Magicka, this is one of the best Birthsigns. Not only does it add a whopping 150 extra points to your Magicka, but it can also absorb any spell attacks directly to recharge your Magicka. This is an excellent Birthsign for someone who is going to be casting a lot of spell attacks.

Keep in mind that Magicka does not restore on its own, so you will have to depend on enemy spells being directed at you for the recharge.

2) The Lady

The Lady Birthsign grants +10 to Willpower and Endurance, making it a great choice for those who want a well-rounded character. The boost in Willpower helps with resisting magic effects, while Endurance increases your health pool.

3) The Thief

A stealthy and agile player should consider The Thief. With the +10 bonus to Agility, Speed, and Luck, it is perfect for those who intend to play sneaky and use stealth-based skills. Moreover, the Luck boost provides you with a greater opportunity to discover treasure and escape hazards.

4) The Warrior

Players who prefer a strong melee combat build, the Warrior Birthsign offers significant benefits. It gives you +10 to Strength and Endurance, which directly improves your health and combat prowess. If you're aiming to become a tank or a hard-hitting fighter, the Warrior is ideal. The boost in Endurance helps with your health regeneration, while Strength ensures that your attacks hit harder.

5) The Ritual

If you like to play with support abilities, the Ritual in birthsigns gives you two useful powers. The first, Mara's Gift, restores 200 points of health once a day, which can turn the tide in battle. The second, Blessed Word, lets you Turn Undead (up to level 25) for 30 seconds. This is handy and can give you some breathing room in tight situations.

Other Birthsigns in Oblivion Remastered

The Apprentice : Grants +100 Magicka but gives you a permanent 100% Weakness to Magic. Not recommended unless you’re ready to deal with the vulnerability.

: Grants +100 Magicka but gives you a permanent 100% Weakness to Magic. Not recommended unless you’re ready to deal with the vulnerability. The Lord : It grants health regeneration with a downside — 25% weakness to fire, making it a risky option if you're dealing with fire-based enemies or spells.

: It grants health regeneration with a downside — 25% weakness to fire, making it a risky option if you're dealing with fire-based enemies or spells. The Lover : It grants the ability to paralyze an enemy for 10 seconds once a day, but it costs you 120 points of fatigue, making it a risky choice in combat.

: It grants the ability to paralyze an enemy for 10 seconds once a day, but it costs you 120 points of fatigue, making it a risky choice in combat. The Steed : You get +20 Speed, making you fast on your feet, though it’s not an absolute game-changer since you can level up Speed in other ways.

: You get +20 Speed, making you fast on your feet, though it’s not an absolute game-changer since you can level up Speed in other ways. The Shadow : It offers the ability to turn invisible once per day for 60 seconds — great for stealth or avoiding combat, but it’s more situational.

: It offers the ability to turn invisible once per day for 60 seconds — great for stealth or avoiding combat, but it’s more situational. The Tower : Allows you to open locks and containers once a day, plus a 5% damage reflection power for a limited time. It’s more useful for players who struggle with lockpicking or want extra defense, but not much more than that.

: Allows you to open locks and containers once a day, plus a 5% damage reflection power for a limited time. It’s more useful for players who struggle with lockpicking or want extra defense, but not much more than that. The Serpent: Gives you the power to damage health, cure poison, and dispel magic, but also damages your fatigue. It’s not as useful for general play and can be tricky to manage.

These other birthsigns in Oblivion Remastered offer some interesting abilities, but they often come with significant trade-offs or are more suited to niche playstyles. When picking a birthsign, it’s essential to consider your character’s strengths and what abilities will complement your build the best.

