Is Oblivion Remastered releasing on PlayStation 5?

Bethesda Studios released The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered on April 22, 2025, during the announcement on YouTube. Apart from a PC and an Xbox Series X/S release, the game is available on the PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Game Pass. This isn't just a simple graphical remaster, but Bethesda has completely revamped several other features, including the speech mechanics, leveling system, and physics.

While its PC and Xbox release was expected, gamers were waiting for its confirmation on the PlayStation 5, which Bethesda has now announced officially.

Oblivion Remastered is releasing on the PlayStation 5

The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered just released on different platforms (Image via Bethesda)

The Elder Scrolls IV was originally released back in 2006, and is finally getting a Remaster in 2025. The remaster not only involves a graphical revamp, but a full-blown upgrade in physics, fighting mechanics, leveling system, and more. Bethesda also claims to have fixed several flaws seen in the original.

The remaster has been created using Unreal Engine 5, allowing Bethesda to modernize the title with updated visuals, textures, and much more accurate facial expressions. The new and updated leveling system is a mixture of Oblivion and Skyrim, with Bethesda calling it the "best of both worlds".

The PlayStation 5's high-end hardware will be perfect for handling the remaster's high-res textures and updated animations. So, Sony fans can rest easy, as Oblivion Remastered is available on the PlayStation 5 and can be purchased from today (April 22, 2025).

Is the remaster available on the PlayStation Store?

The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered has been confirmed to release on the PlayStation 5, and is already available on the PlayStation Store. People interested in Bethesda's latest offering should visit the store page and purchase the title.

Do note that the standard edition of The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered is priced at $49.99, while the deluxe edition costs $59.99. Those who have already purchased the standard edition but want the goodies that come with the deluxe edition can upgrade for $9.99.

