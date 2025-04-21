5 reasons to be excited for the rumored The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

The rumored The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered might be coming sooner than expected after screenshots popped up on the website of developer Virtuos. While they have been swiftly banished to oblivion and no longer “officially” exist, people were quick to spread these images online. The original game was released way back in 2006, and a remaster of this legendary action RPG is worth anticipating for numerous reasons.

Ad

This article lists five reasons why people should be excited about the rumored The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.

5 reasons why you should be excited for the rumored The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

1) Oblivion has the best Elder Scrolls story and quest design

Oblivion has one of the best narratives and quest designs in the series (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

One of the primary reasons why fans are hotly anticipating the potential release of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is that they wish to experience its amazing story again.

Ad

Trending

The narrative revolves around you, the Chosen One, being tasked by the Emperor himself to thwart the attempts of the Mythic Dawn Cult from opening the gates of Oblivion and bringing forth a demonic entity known as Mehrunes Dagon.

However, as epic as the main story sounds, Elder Scrolls games are more about your journey. As such, you can also complete various side quests that offer a similarly high level of storytelling as the main quest.

Ad

Also read: Can you use the New Zealand trick to play The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered early?

Compared to The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, most players seem to believe that Oblivion has an overall better storyline and better faction quests like those of the Dark Brotherhood and the Thieves Guild. If you have never experienced Oblivion because of how dated it is, your time might come soon.

2) Janky but fun combat

The janky combat hasn't aged well (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Players expect The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered to completely revamp this game’s combat and bring it up to modern standards. The combat is pretty janky and floaty, which hasn’t aged well in this modern AAA era. While it might be janky, the game gives you a plethora of ways to tackle a conflict, prioritizing player freedom and expression to tackle situations on their own.

Ad

You can either dive headfirst into the action, sling arrows and destructive spells from a distance, or sneak behind enemies for a guaranteed critical strike. As such, new and old players are excited to see whether they will be completely revamped or receive minor upgrades.

3) Goofy conversations and character creation

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many consider Oblivion to be a meme mine, considering how goofy the dialogue and the voice acting are. This game has Hollywood actors like Patrick Stewart (Professor Xavier in the X-Men series) and Sean Bean (Ned Stark in the Game of Thrones series) voicing two very prominent characters. However, this doesn't save it from its corny dialogue and cheesy one-liners that many gamers grew up embracing and enjoying.

Also read: What to expect from Elder Scrolls Online in 2025?

Ad

As such, many players want The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered to retain the same level of goofiness. One of the funniest factors of Oblivion was its facial animations, which were silly enough to make anyone laugh.

Expand Tweet

Ad

You can even make yourself look hilariously absurd, something which the NPCs never notice. If you want a fun game that doesn’t take itself too seriously, this rumored Remaster might be worth your time and money.

4) Cyrodil is a breathtaking world to explore

Oblivion's Cyrodil is a densely packed and beautiful medieval fantasy world (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

When this game begins, you are a prisoner whose cell luckily has a secret passageway, which the Emperor uses to escape from assassins, though he is eventually killed. As the sole survivor, you make it out alive through the sewers. What you see next is the breathtakingly beautiful world of Cyrodil.

Ad

This land is filled with many secrets to discover, along with varied locations that feel strikingly different from each other. It will be great to see them rendered more realistically in Unreal Engine 5.

Also read: UE5 Oblivion Remake from Virtuos: A complete timeline of major leaks and details

Moreover, if the rumored The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered includes the Shivering Isles DLC, you will get an even bigger map to explore. Many consider this DLC and its story revolving around Sheogorath, the God of Madness, to be one of the peak moments in gaming history.

Ad

5) This game has one of the biggest modding communities

Even today, Oblivion has a dedicated modding community that enhances the base game to new heights, along with adding new content.

However, it remains to be seen if the rumored The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered includes mod support, since there are thousands of pre-existing mods. Moreover, if this potential Remaster uses the Creation Engine, it’ll make modding easier, considering the Skyblivion mod for Skyrim is also coming soon.

Ad

Also read: Skyblivion roadmap update confirms 2025 release, but no release date yet

For more news and updates regarding The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.