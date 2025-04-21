Can you use the New Zealand trick to play The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered early?

The rumored The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered title could arrive soon. Various screenshots of the game were posted on developer Virtuos' website before being seemingly sent back to oblivion. However, since most expect publisher Bethesda Softworks to shadow drop this game out of obscurity, Oblivion aficionados may wonder whether the popular New Zealand trick can be used to play this before the rest of the world, if it is released.

Ad

Simply put, it is currently not possible to apply this method since The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered does not have an official release date, and there is no information about the game. This article explores more.

What is the New Zealand trick to play games early?

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered could likely be remastered by Virtuos (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

For the uninitiated, the New Zealand trick lets you play new games before the rest of the world. This is because New Zealand reaches midnight before most other countries to start a new day. As such, players residing there can access games before those living in other countries.

Ad

Trending

To use this trick, you must change the time and date settings on your console or PC to those of New Zealand (GMT +12). After doing so, online game stores (like Steam, Xbox Store, and the PlayStation Store) will believe you are in the island country and let you play a new title as soon as it launches, which typically happens at midnight.

Since New Zealand starts a new day earlier than most other countries, you can play games before they officially release at your location.

Ad

Read more: New leaked Oblivion remake images suggest separate Deluxe Edition for DLCs

However, this trick only works for titles with a global release. Many new ones have region-locked releases (especially online games), which renders this trick useless. That is, unless New Zealand is among the countries getting a day-one release.

Can you play The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered early using the New Zealand trick?

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered could feature upgraded graphics rendered in UE5 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Currently, you can’t use the New Zealand trick to play The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered early since it doesn't have an official release date, and considering only screenshots of the game were leaked.

Ad

Moreover, since Bethesda could shadow drop (revealing and releasing simultaneously) this title, it will be difficult to apply the trick. For now, we can only wait for its official release date(s) or simply start playing it when it shadow drops.

For more related articles, check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.