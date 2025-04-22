Is The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

After an extensive anticipation, Bethesda has finally unveiled The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered for various platforms. While the company scheduled a trailer on April 21, 2025, the game was announced and launched simultaneously the following day. With remarkable visual and gameplay enhancements, this revamped title has significantly transformed the realm of Cyrodiil.

For those inquiring about the platforms that will support Oblivion Remastered, it will be accessible on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Continue reading to learn further details regarding the RPG's release, pricing, and additional information.

You can play The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

While the original Oblivion was first launched in 2006, the remastered version includes visuals lifted to the heights of Unreal Engine 5, alongside a myriad of improvements to gameplay and character mechanics.

At the close of the reveal trailer, Tom Mustaine — part of External Bethesda's Projects & Studio Direction — shared that this title will officially be playable starting April 22, 2025.

It is also learned from the trailer that Oblivion remastered will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. Furthermore, Xbox Game Pass users will have access from day one.

Here are the pricing details of The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered on various platforms:

Standard Edition

Price : $49.99

: $49.99 Included: Remastered game

Deluxe Edition

Price : $59.99

: $59.99 Included: Remastered game, Akatosh Armor Sets & Weapons, Mehrunes Dagon Armor Sets & Weapons, Digital Artbook, and Soundtrack App

Along with the base game, the new version includes all add-ons, featuring the story extras of Knights of the Nine and Shivering Isles. The makers have said that the charm and fondness of the old version will stay clear, while also giving players a taste of a modern-day RPG experience.

So, if you are a long-timer coming back or a beginner wanting to dive into The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered, this game is set to give a unique role-playing feel in the magical land of Cyrodiil.

