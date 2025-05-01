Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete the Molag Bal quest

Molag Bal is a quest in Oblivion Remastered that you can complete to receive the Mace of Molag Bal. It is relatively simple to complete but is notoriously buggy and will likely leave you baffled with no eventual outcome. This article will provide a detailed guide for completing the Molag Bal quest in Oblivion Remastered, including how to get around bugs.
How to complete the Molag Bal quest in Oblivion Remastered
The Molag Bal quest starts after you first interact with Amir near the Shrine of Molag Bal. You will find this to the west of the Imperial City, next to Fort Wooden Hand and the Gottlesfont Priory.
Note: You will need to be at least level 17 to start this quest.
Here is what to do once the quest starts:
Step 1 - Offer a lion pelt
Lion pelts can be obtained by looting a dead mountain lion. They randomly spawn outdoors, especially near the mountain regions, after reaching level 17. Lion pelts can also be found sometimes as random loot.
The best and most surefire way of obtaining a lion pelt is during the mission “A Rat Problem,” as you are tasked with fighting mountain lions.
Once you have obtained a lion pelt, head back to the shrine to make an offering.
Step 2 - Get Melus Petilius to “kill” you
After offering the lion pelt to the shrine, you will receive a Cursed Mace, and Molag Bal will tell you about Melus Petilius. Head over to Brindle Home, located southwest of the shrine, and talk to the villagers. They will give you the location of Melus Petilius.
It is important that you engage Melus when he visits his wife’s grave — between 10 am and 12 pm — as it is the only time you can reliably get him to pick up the Cursed Mace.
Once you get to Melus, drop the Cursed Mace beside him and attack him once. This will make him pick up the Cursed Mace and start attacking you. When you get “killed,” Molag Bal will teleport you back to the shrine.
You do not actually get killed during this quest. Molag Bal should teleport you back once your health drops below 20.
If, however, you somehow get killed before teleporting back, the game often bugs out, and the quest cannot be completed. It is, therefore, highly recommended to save the game before provoking Melus to attack you.
Step 3 - Interact with the shrine
Upon teleporting back to the shrine, interact with it to receive the Mace of Molag Bal and complete the Molag Bal quest.
This covers everything you need to know about the Molag Bal quest in Oblivion Remastered. This is an important quest as it provides you with a powerful Daedric weapon, which you can use for late game.
