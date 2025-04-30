Oblivion Remastered: How to power-level Sneak

It's actually possible to power-level the Sneak skill in Oblivion all the way to level 100 before you leave the tutorial sewers. Oblivion Remastered keeps this exploit intact, so you can still do this decades-old trick in shiny new visuals. It's also pretty simple, and requires some hours of AFK-ing with four interludes in the middle where you need to reset the thing.

In this guide, we're going to go over this exploit, and let you make your Oblivion Remastered character a Master of sneaking before you exit the tutorial.

Oblivion Remastered: Tutorial cave Sneak exploit explained

This is the spot you want to do it (Image via Sportskeeda || Bethesda Softworks)

The natural way to level up Sneak in Oblivion Remastered, as one would expect, is to just sneak about. If you're sneaking around hostile enemies, this gives you more experience than non-hostile ones. The exploit therefore involves a goblin during the prologue.

After you reach the Natural Caverns, make a save, and follow the lone goblin up ahead. Be careful not to draw his attention — you want him to walk up to the campire ahead. Ideally, don't wear any armor at all. At this point, he'll idle here permanently.

The way to cheese this is simply press up to the cave wall behind him towards his left. Afterwards, press auto-move. In Oblivion Remastered, you character physically stops moving once you hit a wall, but the auto-move command actually still registers you as moving.

In other words, auto-moving here will passively farm you Sneak levels. You can go all the way up to 100 just here, which takes about four hours. The only time you have to come back is when the message boxes for reaching Apprentice, Journeyman, Expert, and Master-tier in Sneak comes up. Accept the message, and then reset the auto-move command to completion.

You do move even when it doesn't look that way in-game (Image via Sportskeeda || Bethesda Softworks)

Should you level up your Sneak to 100 this way, before you even leave the sewers?

In truth, this is only worth doing if you want to actively use Sneak as your main playstyle. Otherwise, many options in Oblivion Remastered give you an alternative approach to learning regular Sneak, from invisibility potions to the Chameleon status.

How to easily level Sneak in Oblivion Remastered if you've beat the tutorial already

Khajit doesn't mind if you have 100 Coin, temporarily (Image via Sportskeeda || Bethesda Softworks)

If you're already out of the underground prologue, don't worry. There are multiple other ways to power-level Sneak in Oblivion Remastered. The fastest one by far is to abuse the pickpocket mechanic.

This game gives you Sneak experience just for browsing someone's coffers; you need not actually pickpocket them. On most NPCs, this will not be infinitely repeatable if they spot you. However, a handful of characters don't get lower disposition towards you even when you do it right under their nose.

The one you get access to the earliest is actually a potential grunt enemy, and all you need is 100 Golds (which you don't even lose in the process).

Go to Weynon Priory, and take the road towards the south-east, past Odiil farm. Once you reach Fort Ash, a Khajit highwayman will accost you. You want to pay him the 100 Gold, which renders him non-hostile.

Afterwards, walk directly up to him, sneak, and start pickpocketing him to open his inventory, and then close it immediately. He doesn't seem to mind this at all. This is a more hands-on method where the speed will be dependent on how fast you can properly mash the pickpocket and inventory exit buttons, and it can actually get you to 100 Sneak within an hour.

