Oblivion Remastered: Best Skills to level in the beginning 

There are a total of 21 skills in Oblivion Remastered. Depending on your character's class and the Attributes you've chosen, your build can vary drastically from others. You have complete freedom to proceed as you like and carve out a name for yourself in Cyrodiil.

Ad

Of course, while you are free to choose the skills you want to focus on, there are a few that stand out and should be worked on. They will make your playthrough easier and allow you to truly make the most of your Oblivion Remastered experience.

Note: The list of skills is universally useful on all characters. That said, in a single-player game, you can play your way. Find a playstyle that you can resonate with.

Ad

Trending

Here are the best skills you should focus on leveling up as you start Oblivion Remastered

These are the best skills you should focus on right from the get-go. They've been listed in order of how impactful they are and will be as you progress. Here is a brief look at the order of the list:

Ad

Alchemy

Restoration

Sneak/Illusion

Blade/Marksman/Destruction

Armorer

That being said, here is a deep dive into these major skills and how they will benefit you in-game.

1) Alchemy

Learn the secrets of life itself through Alchemy (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

There's nothing like brewing your potions and concoctions using Alchemy in Oblivion Remastered. Your character can use and sell them for easy money. However, while this is a good source of income and effects that you can make use of in different situations, you'll have to start early and level as much as you can. Here are the perks associated with Alchemy:

Ad

Novice: You recognize only the first property of ingredients.

Apprentice: You recognize the first two properties of ingredients and have a chance to craft an additional potion.

Journeyman: You recognize the first three properties of ingredients and can handle more simultaneous potion effects.

Expert: You recognize all four properties of ingredients and always craft an additional potion.

Master: You can make potions from a single ingredient and can handle even more simultaneous potion effects.

Ad

2) Restoration

Heal thyself with ease (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

I would strongly recommend that you level up Restoration, no matter what build you go for. It allows you to dispel negative status effects and lets you heal yourself on the go. You will not need to rely on potions. It could also be used to cure Vampirism in Oblivion Remastered. However, keep in mind that it's a bit slow to level, so it's best to start early. Here are the perks associated with it:

Ad

Novice: You can only cast Novice-level Restoration spells.

Apprentice: You can cast Apprentice-level Restoration spells.

Journeyman: You can cast Journeyman-level Restoration spells.

Expert: You can cast Expert-level Restoration spells.

Master: You can cast all Restoration spells.

3) Sneak/Illusion

Sneak like a ninja of the night and hide in plain sight (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

If you like being stealthy and sneaking around in the darkness, then Sneak is one of those skills in Oblivion Remastered that you need to focus on. While Sneak is self-explanatory, it ties into two other skills on this.

Ad

In terms of training Sneak, doing it organically will be enough. Just remember to do it frequently. Here are the perks associated with the skills:

Novice: Hitting enemies while undetected deals extra damage, particularly with Daggers.

Apprentice: Your Sneak Attacks are a lot deadlier.

Journeyman: You make less noise when moving while sneaking.

Expert: You are harder to detect in bright environments.

Master: Your Sneak Attacks ignore the opponent's armor.

Smoke and mirrors (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

If you're more of a magic person, you can switch out Sneak for Illusion. It'll work well with other skills, and hiding in plain sight is always beneficial in certain situations.

Ad

You will also be able to inflict various debuffs on targets. This all means that you will, perhaps, need a Birthsign that gives you more Magicka, but that's a fair exchange. Here are the perks for Illusion:

Novice: You can only cast Novice-level Illusion spells.

Apprentice: You can cast Apprentice-level Illusion spells.

Journeyman: You can cast Journeyman-level Illusion spells.

Expert: You can cast Expert-level Illusion spells.

Master: You can cast all Illusion spells.

Ad

It is important to note here that Sneak perks give you more damage, which is better for actual martial Sneak character builds that focus on Blade and Marksman. Meanwhile, Illusion is a way to bypass and cheese the detection mechanics. In short, Illusion allows you to stay in ghost mode and makes you somewhat overpowered.

4) Blade/Marksman/Destruction

Doth thou sharpen thy blade? (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

You'll be using the Blade skill in Oblivion Remastered right from the get-go. You'll be swinging swords from the hip as you make your way through the tutorial dungeon.

Ad

Blade affects your effectiveness with all bladed weapons. As you level up, you will be able to inflict bleeding status on enemies. Here is the list of perks you can expect to see:

Novice: You have no particular perk.

Apprentice: Your Power Attacks deal more damage, and Blade weapons are more durable.

Journeyman: Your Power Attacks apply Weakness to Normal Weapon to your opponent.

Expert: Your Regular Attacks have a slight chance to make your opponents bleed, dealing damage over time.

Master: The Weakness to Normal weapons applied by your Power Attack is even stronger.

Ad

You can now pretend to be William Tell (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

If you don't like getting close to the action and prefer keeping a safe distance, Marksman is going to be the better choice of skill in Oblivion Remastered. Aim afar and take out enemies without them even knowing.

Ad

Just keep in mind to start training this skill early, or your run in Oblivion Remastered could end sooner than planned. Here is the list of perks for the Marksman skill:

Novice: You consume Fatigue while drawing a bow.

Apprentice: You no longer consume Fatigue while drawing a bow.

Journeyman: You can focus your vision while aiming.

Expert: Your arrows have a slight chance to paralyze the target on hit.

Master: Your arrows have a great chance to paralyze the target on hit.

Ad

Bend the elements to your will! (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

If Blade and Marksman aren't to your liking, you can also try the Destruction skill in Oblivion Remastered. Why stab enemies and shoot arrows when you can harness the elements themselves to rid Cyrodiil of enemies? There is no shortage of Spells, as you can buy them using gold. Here are the perks you can expect as you progress:

Ad

Novice: You can only cast Novice-level Destruction spells.

Apprentice: You can cast Apprentice-level Destruction spells.

Journeyman: You can cast Journeyman-level Destruction spells.

Expert: You can cast Expert-level Destruction spells.

Master: You can cast all Destruction spells.

5) Armorer

Repair your equipment anywhere and at any time of the day (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Your armor and weapon (even enchanted ones like Chillrend) will lose their durability over time. As you take hits and hit back, they will become less usable, to the point where they'll eventually become useless.

Ad

You could take it to an NPC (Blacksmith) and pay them to repair it, or you can do so using Repair Hammers. It'll be cheaper and you will be able to fix your stuff anywhere in Cyrodiil, anytime. Here are the perks associated with the Armorer skill in Oblivion Remastered:

Novice: You cannot repair magic items.

Apprentice: You can now repair magic items.

Journeyman: Your Repair Hammers last twice as long.

Expert: You can repair items beyond their maximum durability. Improved weapons deal more damage, improved armors protect more.

Master: Your Repair Hammers never break. One hammer lasts a lifetime.

Ad

On an ending note, while these are some of the skills in Oblivion Remastered, I suggest you work on them actively/organically; there are others that you should focus on as well. For example, Heavy Armor and Light Armor can be trained without hindrance as long as you wear the type of armor you want your character to work on. Selling things you find (or steal) will improve the Mercantile skill.

Ad

The same logic can be applied to Athletics, which will help you improve your character's Fatigue/Stamina system. Just be sure to run around instead of using the free horse that you can get early on in the game.

That being said, Oblivion Remastered allows you to play as you see fit. Build your character using the skills that align with your playstyle. Some of these builds might not be meta, but if you're enjoying yourself, that's all that matters. If you get stuck, cheats and console commands are always there to help you.

Ad

Read more Oblivion Remastered articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.