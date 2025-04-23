Oblivion Remastered: How to become a Vampire

Becoming a blood-sucking Vampire in Oblivion Remastered is never a bad idea. After all, if you can't live out your dream of being a creature of the night and eternal darkness, what good is it all, right? To cut to the chase, the quickest way to become a Vampire in the game is to get bitten (attacked) by one.

I'm sure there's some hierarchy with Vampires when it comes to who can turn a mere mortal into one of them. However, in Oblivion Remastered, any Vampire will do. Once you're bitten, you'll slowly turn into a creature with a great dislike towards garlic.

Here's everything you need to know about Vampires in Oblivion Remastered.

Note: You cannot become a Vampire by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Oblivion Remastered.

How to turn into a Vampire in Oblivion Remastered

Wonder why there are so many caves in Cyrodiil (Image via YouTube/JFM || Bethesda Softworks)

To become a Vampire in Oblivion Remastered, the first thing you need to do is head into the barren Cave. The one you're searching for is located on the road that goes east from Imperial City to Cheydinhal.

Once inside this desolate Cave, you'll contract Porphyric Hemophilia after being attacked by a Vampire Knight. You'll find two of them loitering about. Don't kill them before they get a few hits off on you. Otherwise, the entire process will be rendered moot.

Nothing like fighting a Vampire Knight to get the blood pumping...literally (Image via YouTube/JFM || Bethesda Softworks)

After you get infected, like any good disease, you'll have to let it fester. Give it some time to take effect. Get some sleep while the disease does its work. When you rise on the third in-game day, you'll be a fully fledged Vampire.

What's the benefit of becoming a Vampire in Oblivion Remastered?

Contracting Porphyric Hemophilia doesn't seem that bad... (Image via YouTube/JFM || Bethesda Softworks)

Although contracting Porphyric Hemophilia may seem terrible, it does have its upside. Sure, you might reek of death, and you're now distantly related to Nosferatu, but it does have its perks.

Being a Vampire has many upsides, which are listed below:

Fortify Acrobatics +5

Fortify Athletics +5

Fortify Destruction +5

Fortify Hand-to-Hand +5

Fortify Illusion +5

Fortify Mysticism +5

Fortify Sneak +5

Fortify Speed +5

Fortify Strength +5

Fortify Willpower +5

Resist Disease 100%

Resist Normal Weapons 5%

Resist Paralysis 100%

Vampirism doesn't affect your Attributes in Oblivion Remastered. So if the bonuses to your stats don't seem worth the hassle of becoming a Vampire, wait, there's more.

There are perks of being a Vampire (Image via YouTube/JFM || Bethesda Softworks)

There are a total of four stages of Vampirism that you will be able to unlock by not feeding, aka sucking the blood out of other living being. Each stage grants you a new Spell. Here is the list:

Hunter's Sight: Night-vision for 30 seconds

Vampire's Seduction: Charm NPCs with 50 points of Disposition

Reign of Terror: Target cannot cast spells and loses confidence in a fight for 60 seconds

Embrace of Shadows: Invisibility for 180 seconds

If you're wondering how to feed as a Vampire, it's very simple. Find a sleeping NPC (must be human), sneak towards them, and drink their blood. Just be sure not to get caught, as no one likes to be awoken to fangs stuck to the blood vessels in their neck.

What are the disadvantages of becoming a Vampire in Oblivion Remastered?

Must feed. Must satiate hunger. (Image via YouTube/JFM || Bethesda Softworks)

Being a Vampire is great for your body, but not for your soul. You lose what it is to be human. As such, your need for Vitamin D has completely vanished. Rather than enjoying a brisk walk in the sunlight, you'll now spontaneously combust. You'll also be weak to fire, which is never a good thing.

Additionally, once you reach stage-four Vampirism, you will not be able to interact with NPCs. If you plan on undertaking Quests, this is going to put a dent in your ability to complete them. You will have to feed off NPCs until you revert to stage-three Vampirism to be able to have a conversation with the living once more.

That's everything you need to know about becoming a Vampire in Oblivion Remastered. There are some perks and disadvantages, but overall, the experience is worth the effort. I would recommend you create a manual save file before you turn into Nosferatu's distant relative.

In case you're not happy with how things are progressing, you can revert to being as you were: a mortal, who will eventually succumb to the ebb and flow of time. This is not something that Birthsigns in Oblivion Remastered can fix either.

