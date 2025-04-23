How to get a free horse in Oblivion Remastered

The original Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was released in 2006, and the remastered version was announced and shadow-dropped on April 22, 2025. So if it's your first time playing or you are returning to the world of Tamriel, you will need to find a suitable mount to aid your adventure. Horses are the go-to mode of transport in Oblivion; they all come in different shapes, sizes, and speeds.

Here is how to find one to make your travel across Cyrodiil easier.

How to get Prior Marobel's Horse

Prior Marobel's Paint Horse is the free starter horse in Oblivion (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Youtube.com/@GameClips4KYTT)

When advancing the main storyline, one of the first quests you are given is "Deliver the Amulet," where you must deliver the Amulet of Kings to Jauffre, the Grandmaster of Blades. This will take you to the chapel in the Weynon Priory settlement, wherein any monk you talk to will tell you Jauffre's location. Hand over the amulet to complete the quest.

Jauffre will also give you your next mission, which is to "Find the Heir," and if you ask him for assistance, you can acquire numerous items to help you, including a free horse.

Talk to Prior Maborel, who will offer you his horse. Even if you decline his offer, the horse will be available to you later. You can find the horse outside in the stables, and it will be labelled as "Prior Maborel's Paint Horse." Make sure you only take this horse, as taking any other horse will be considered a crime.

This is, of course, the starter horse, which is slow and considered temporary. It will also not be counted in the total number of horses owned by you, as it is Prior Maborels' and he is letting you use it for an important mission for the Blades. This horse can (and will) die from a freak accident, which happens a lot in Oblivion as Cyrodill is a treacherous place.

The best horse you can get in Oblivion is Shadowmere. As one of the fastest horse in the game, she is a must-have for any adventurer.

How to get Shadowmere in Oblivion

Shadowmere is the reward for completing the Dark Brotherhood quest "The Purification." This quest will only appear if you have completed the initiating quest for the Dark Brotherhood, "A Knife in the Dark."

To begin the quest, talk to Ocheeva, who will say you've received a letter from Lucien. He has summoned you to his residence at Fort Farragut. Go there and talk to him. He will task you with the assassination of every member of the Brotherhood at the Cheydinhal sanctuary. Once you do this for him, go back and talk to him. You will receive Shadowmere.

Shadowmere is also what the game considers a "quest essential" character. This means she cannot die, but will simply become unconscious.

