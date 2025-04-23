Oblivion Remastered: Best Cheats and Console Commands
After having played the original, coming back to Oblivion Remastered after more than a decade truly feels like home. However, back in 2006, when The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion first launched, a lot of us (including me) had time to play it. Fast forward to 2025, and time is something that most of us do not have the luxury of spending at our leisure.
As such, at times, Cheats and Console Commands will be needed. Is it cheating? Maybe, but it makes the game go faster. If you want to experience the story and narrative without having to grind your gears to earn levels, this is the best way to do it. With that in mind, here are the best Cheats and Console Commands for Oblivion Remastered.
Note:Using Cheats and Console Commands will disable earning achievements. You will have to revert to a save before any Cheats and Console Commands were used to re-enable achievements. Restart the game for it to take effect.
All Cheats and Console Commands in Oblivion Remastered
For those wondering what Cheats and Console Commands allow you to do, the answer is everything. You can instantly level up. Change your character's Attributes and Birthsign at will.
Enable God mode to gain infinite health and stamina (great if you want to play as a Vampire in Oblivion Remastered), and so much more. In short, you can bend the game to your will. With that out of the way, here is the list of all Cheats and Console Commands:
Console Command/Cheat
What It Does
activate [target]
Activate the chosen target
advlevel
Instantly level up by 1
advskill [skill] [#]
Level up specific skills by a chosen amount
caqs
Completes all quests
coe (X),(Y)
Teleports the player to specified coordinates
completequest [questID]
Automatically completes the chosen quest
disable [target]
Removes the selected target from the world
dispel [spellID]
Removes the selected spell effect
dispelallspells
Removes all spell effects
DuplicateAllItems [ID]
Duplicate a specific target's inventory to a chest/container
enable [target]
Adds the chosen target back to the world
equipitem [ID]
Equip an item in the player's inventory
fov [#]
Change the field of view
getav [attribute]
Shows the current value of selected attributes
GetStage [questID]
Shows the current quest stage
kill [target]
Instantly kills the selected NPC/living character
killall
Kills all entities within the surrounding area
lock [target] [#]
Locks the selected door/chest, with the number chosen dictating the difficulty of lockpicking
modpca [attribute] [#]
Add a specific number of points to selected attributes
modpcs [skill] [#]
Add a specific number of levels to targeted skills
moveto [locationID]
Move the selected target to specific locations
movetoqt
Teleport to the current active quest
player.additem [ID] [#]
Adds a specific item and amount to the player's inventory
player.addspell [spellID]
Adds the selected spell from the player character
player.completequest [questID]
Removes the specified quest
player.payfine
Pays the player's current bounty and confiscates their stolen goods
player.payfinethief
Pays the player's current bounty without confiscating their stolen goods
player.placeatme [ID] [#]
Creates a copy of an item/NPC at the player character's location
player.removespell [spellID]
Remove the selected spell from the player character
player.setAV [skill] [#]
Set the current value of the selected skill
player.setcrimegold 0
Sets bounty to 0 gold
player.setfactionrank [ID] [#]
Change the faction rank to a specific number
player.setlevel [#]
Sets player level to whatever they choose
player.setscale [#]
Change the player character's size to big or small
psb
Gives all spells
qqq
Immediately closes the game
removeallitems
Removes all of the player character's inventory
removeitem [ID] [#]
Removes a specific item and amount from the player's inventory
save [name]
Create a save file with the chosen text
setav [attribute] [#]
Set the current value of selected attributes
setcrimegold [#]
Sets bounty to a specific number
SetOpenState [0]
Locks doors/chests
SetOpenState [1]
Unlocks doors/chests
SetOwnership
Change the ownership of items/structures to the player character
SetPCFame [#]
Set player Fame to a specific number
SetPCInfamy [#]
Set player Infamy to a specific number
setquestobject [ID] [flag]
Turn targeted item into a quest item
setscale [target] [#]
Change the size of selected targets to big or small
SetStage [questID] [stage]
Set the chosen quest to a specific stage
SexChange
Change the player character's gender
ShowBirthsignMenu
Change the player character's Birthsign
ShowClassMenu
Change the player character's class
ShowEnchantment
View the enchanting menu
showquestlog
Shows the current quest log
showquestlog 0
Shows the active quest log
showquestlog 1
Shows the completed quest log
ShowRaceMenu
Change the player character's race
ShowSpellMaking
View the spellmaking menu
showsubtitle
Shows NPC subtitles
sq
Shows every quest and the current stage it's in
sqt
Shows the stage and ID of the current quest
startcombat [target]
Chosen target will become hostile to everyone
stopcombat [target]
Chosen target will become passive
swdp
Show who is detecting the player character
tai
Shows AI behavior
tcai
Shows combat AI behavior
tcl
Toggles noclip/collision
tdetect
Shows AI and player detection
tfc
Activates free camera mode
tfow
Reveals the entire map
tgm
Enables God Mode (Infinite Health/Stamina)
tm
Shows menus and UI
tmm 1
Trigger all map markers
unlock [target]
Unlocks selected door/chest/container
With the aforementioned list of Cheats and Console Commands, you can do just about anything and everything in-game. Some will be more useful than others, largely depending on what you're trying to do, but all of them have utility.
Again, I reiterate. This is a single-player experience, and as such, using these is not wrong in the least. Especially if you want to speedrun and focus on the "remastered" aspect of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.
How to use Cheats and Console Commands in Oblivion Remastered?
To use Cheats and Console Commands, you will have to press the (~) or (`) key on your keyboard to bring up the console menu. Type in or copy and paste the cheat/command you want to activate, click the desired items/NPCs with the mouse, and initiate the cheat/command by pressing enter.
Note: There is a small chance that certain Cheats and Console Commands could cause your game to crash. I would recommend creating a manual save before using any of them.
That's everything you need to know about using Cheats and Console Commands. They will make your playthrough easier and faster and allow you to cheese your way to the very end with relatively zero difficulty. It's not the way the game is supposed to be played, but as long as you're having fun, that's all that matters.
Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.