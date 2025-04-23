Oblivion Remastered: Best Cheats and Console Commands

After having played the original, coming back to Oblivion Remastered after more than a decade truly feels like home. However, back in 2006, when The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion first launched, a lot of us (including me) had time to play it. Fast forward to 2025, and time is something that most of us do not have the luxury of spending at our leisure.

As such, at times, Cheats and Console Commands will be needed. Is it cheating? Maybe, but it makes the game go faster. If you want to experience the story and narrative without having to grind your gears to earn levels, this is the best way to do it. With that in mind, here are the best Cheats and Console Commands for Oblivion Remastered.

Note: Using Cheats and Console Commands will disable earning achievements. You will have to revert to a save before any Cheats and Console Commands were used to re-enable achievements. Restart the game for it to take effect.

All Cheats and Console Commands in Oblivion Remastered

Cheats and Console Commands will let you play the game as you see fit (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

For those wondering what Cheats and Console Commands allow you to do, the answer is everything. You can instantly level up. Change your character's Attributes and Birthsign at will.

Enable God mode to gain infinite health and stamina (great if you want to play as a Vampire in Oblivion Remastered), and so much more. In short, you can bend the game to your will. With that out of the way, here is the list of all Cheats and Console Commands:

Console Command/Cheat What It Does activate [target] Activate the chosen target advlevel Instantly level up by 1 advskill [skill] [#] Level up specific skills by a chosen amount caqs Completes all quests coe (X),(Y) Teleports the player to specified coordinates completequest [questID] Automatically completes the chosen quest disable [target] Removes the selected target from the world dispel [spellID] Removes the selected spell effect dispelallspells Removes all spell effects DuplicateAllItems [ID] Duplicate a specific target's inventory to a chest/container enable [target] Adds the chosen target back to the world equipitem [ID] Equip an item in the player's inventory fov [#] Change the field of view getav [attribute] Shows the current value of selected attributes GetStage [questID] Shows the current quest stage kill [target] Instantly kills the selected NPC/living character killall Kills all entities within the surrounding area lock [target] [#] Locks the selected door/chest, with the number chosen dictating the difficulty of lockpicking modpca [attribute] [#] Add a specific number of points to selected attributes modpcs [skill] [#] Add a specific number of levels to targeted skills moveto [locationID] Move the selected target to specific locations movetoqt Teleport to the current active quest player.additem [ID] [#] Adds a specific item and amount to the player's inventory player.addspell [spellID] Adds the selected spell from the player character player.completequest [questID] Removes the specified quest player.payfine Pays the player's current bounty and confiscates their stolen goods player.payfinethief Pays the player's current bounty without confiscating their stolen goods player.placeatme [ID] [#] Creates a copy of an item/NPC at the player character's location player.removespell [spellID] Remove the selected spell from the player character player.setAV [skill] [#] Set the current value of the selected skill player.setcrimegold 0 Sets bounty to 0 gold player.setfactionrank [ID] [#] Change the faction rank to a specific number player.setlevel [#] Sets player level to whatever they choose player.setscale [#] Change the player character's size to big or small psb Gives all spells qqq Immediately closes the game removeallitems Removes all of the player character's inventory removeitem [ID] [#] Removes a specific item and amount from the player's inventory removeitem [ID] [#] Removes targeted item from the player's inventory save [name] Create a save file with the chosen text setav [attribute] [#] Set the current value of selected attributes setcrimegold [#] Sets bounty to a specific number SetOpenState [0] Locks doors/chests SetOpenState [1] Unlocks doors/chests SetOwnership Change the ownership of items/structures to the player character SetPCFame [#] Set player Fame to a specific number SetPCInfamy [#] Set player Infamy to a specific number setquestobject [ID] [flag] Turn targeted item into a quest item setscale [target] [#] Change the size of selected targets to big or small SetStage [questID] [stage] Set the chosen quest to a specific stage SexChange Change the player character's gender ShowBirthsignMenu Change the player character's Birthsign ShowClassMenu Change the player character's class ShowEnchantment View the enchanting menu showquestlog Shows the current quest log showquestlog 0 Shows the active quest log showquestlog 1 Shows the completed quest log ShowRaceMenu Change the player character's race ShowSpellMaking View the spellmaking menu showsubtitle Shows NPC subtitles sq Shows every quest and the current stage it's in sqt Shows the stage and ID of the current quest startcombat [target] Chosen target will become hostile to everyone stopcombat [target] Chosen target will become passive swdp Show who is detecting the player character tai Shows AI behavior tcai Shows combat AI behavior tcl Toggles noclip/collision tdetect Shows AI and player detection tfc Activates free camera mode tfow Reveals the entire map tgm Enables God Mode (Infinite Health/Stamina) tm Shows menus and UI tmm 1 Trigger all map markers unlock [target] Unlocks selected door/chest/container

With the aforementioned list of Cheats and Console Commands, you can do just about anything and everything in-game. Some will be more useful than others, largely depending on what you're trying to do, but all of them have utility.

Again, I reiterate. This is a single-player experience, and as such, using these is not wrong in the least. Especially if you want to speedrun and focus on the "remastered" aspect of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

How to use Cheats and Console Commands in Oblivion Remastered?

To use Cheats and Console Commands, you will have to press the (~) or (`) key on your keyboard to bring up the console menu. Type in or copy and paste the cheat/command you want to activate, click the desired items/NPCs with the mouse, and initiate the cheat/command by pressing enter.

Note: There is a small chance that certain Cheats and Console Commands could cause your game to crash. I would recommend creating a manual save before using any of them.

That's everything you need to know about using Cheats and Console Commands. They will make your playthrough easier and faster and allow you to cheese your way to the very end with relatively zero difficulty. It's not the way the game is supposed to be played, but as long as you're having fun, that's all that matters.

