5 Things that are different in Oblivion Remastered vs the original

Bethesda has officially released The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and it's more than just a fresh coat of paint and textures. The original game was released way back in 2006 and is considered one of the best games of all time due to its then-groundbreaking visuals, massive world, and rich lore. Now, nearly two decades later, the remastered version brings a similar experience that takes advantage of modern platforms.

Within a day, the game reached the top spot of the Steam Global Charts and gained a "Very Positive" rating with over 15,000 reviews. As the hype continues to grow, many new players might be curious to know how different it is from the original.

On that note, here are five of the biggest changes in Oblivion Remastered compared to the original.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (2025) vs the original game (2006): Biggest differences

1) Improved visuals

Environment looks realistic in the remastered game (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The most noticeable upgrade in Oblivion Remastered is the visual leap. The original game, while impressive for its time, now looks quite outdated. The remaster uses Unreal Engine 5 to give players realistic lighting, shadows, and character models. The world environment has been redone with dynamic weather systems, new animations, and ray tracing support.

These changes in the visuals make the game feel new while preserving the original's charm. The remastered game is also significantly larger in file size..

2) Revamped combat system

Combat in the Arena Faction (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Game Studios)

Combat in the original game often felt stiff and repetitive, especially by today’s standards. In the remastered version, the entire combat system has been reworked to be smoother and more interactive.

Animations have been improved, and melee weapons now feature combo attacks that make close-range fights more exciting. Archery mechanics have been improved with better aiming and reactions from the enemies when hit.

3) New leveling system

Leveling system is straightforward (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Game Studios)

The original game had a unique, but often confusing, leveling system. In Oblivion Remastered, the system has been improved for better clarity. When you level up, you now earn 12 Virtue Points to spend on attributes.

Moreover, both major and minor skills contribute to XP gaining, unlike the original, where only major skills counted towards your XP. This makes character progression both smoother and easier..

4) Improved stealth mechanics

Stealth system is improved (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Game Studios)

Players who enjoy stealth builds will notice a big change in how it works in the remaster. The original game used a simple eye icon that was either open or closed, with little feedback on how close you were to getting detected by the enemy.

In the remaster, the stealth system has improved significantly. Now, the eye icon gradually opens or closes depending on how visible you are. Though it looks like a small detail, it allows for more strategic movement.

5) Movement improvements

Sprinting has been added (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Game Studios)

Movement in the original game was fairly basic, with players having the option to either walk or run. Considering the huge open world, it sometimes tested the patience of many players. The sprinting feature has become a standard in modern RPGs, and Bethesda has added it to Oblivion Remastered as well. This makes the exploration and combat more dynamic.

This simple addition has had a big impact on how the game feels. Whether you're escaping danger, chasing down a target, or just roaming around, it gives you more control over the pacing.

These five changes are just a glimpse into the many improvements Bethesda has made in Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. From visuals to combat to gameplay systems, it’s clear that this is more than just a remaster.

