Oblivion Remastered: How to make money fast

Making money faster in Oblivion Remastered is essential for progressing in the game. A solid stash of coins in your inventory can help you avoid difficult situations and frustrating dead ends. You can use gold coins to purchase various items, houses, spells, and enchantments, train your skills, and stock up on supplies like potions and lockpicks, which will eventually help you complete missions effortlessly.

That said, this article will explain how to make money faster in Oblivion Remastered.

How to earn money faster in Oblivion Remastered

The most common way to earn gold coins is by killing enemies and looting their bodies. However, this won't make you rich, and it requires much time and bloodshed. You might also find rare chests containing some gold coins as you explore the map.

A Mythic Dawn Agent corpse has a few gold coins (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Read more: Minor and Major Skills, explained

However, an easier way to get huge amounts of gold coins is by farming potions and selling them to merchants. Here are the steps to farm one of the potions:

Step 1: Head to the Vineyard (located outside the Skingrad) and pick all the grapes.

Step 2: Go to the inns and buy a lot of food items. Make sure that all the food you buy has the Restore Fatigue effect.

Step 3: Once you have all these ingredients, head to the Merchants' Inn in the Imperial City and start farming the potion.

Step 4: First, combine the Grapes and one of the Restore Fatigue foods, followed by the remaining Restore Fatigue foods to make the potion.

Step 5: Sell the potions you've made to a merchant to earn gold coins.

Grape Vine in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Check out: How long does it take to beat Oblivion Remastered?

You can also earn a decent amount of gold coins by accomplishing side quests in the game. Additionally, selling rare and loot items can quickly earn you money. You can also find some vicious food items like poisoned apples, which can be sold for 300 coins each, making them a valuable find for quick money.

