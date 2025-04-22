Best Races to pick for Melee, Magic, and Ranged classes in Oblivion Remastered

First time players who are getting ready to venture into the heart of Cyrodiil might wonder what are the best races for their playstyle in Oblivion Remastered. Similar to the original The Elder Scrolls 4, the game features several options when you are creating a character, and some of them comes with pre-defined perks that will define the playstyle you are aiming for.

There are a total of 10 races to choose from in Oblivion Remastered; each coming with various stat bonuses and unique abilities that makes them suited for various playstyles and classes. This article will take a look over the best races to pick for your build in Oblivion Remastered.

Best races for Warrior class/ Melee in Oblivion Remastered

Warrior class (Image via Bethesda)



Nords

Dunmers

Orc

Redguards

Nords are easily the best race when it comes to a warrior build in Oblivion Remastered. They come with a default bonus to Restoration, alongside Block, Heavy Armor and Attacks, making them the ideal pick if you are looking for a sturdy warrior build who can survive on their own.

The Dunmer or the Dark Elves are another race ideal for spellblade builds in Oblivion. They got bonus to Blade and Destruction, making them a great melee class and even for magic to some extent.

The third race great for Melee-based class is the Orsimers or Orcs from Orsinium. They have the ability of going Berserk, granting them boost to health and attack.

The Redguards from Hammerfell comes packed with high resistance to Poison and Diseases. They are also very powerful, making them another great pick for the warrior class.

Best races for Archer and Stealth Class/ Ranged in Oblivion Remastered

Argonians (Image via Bethesda)

Argonian

Khajiit

Bosmer

Bosmer or Wood Elves from Valenwood have some huge boost to the Marksman, Sneak, Agility and Speed, making them the best out of all the races for a Archery build.

Argonians are one of the better classes when it comes to creating a stealthy character. They are resistant to poison and diseases, and comes with the ability to breathe underwater. This makes them great for sneaking around and targeting people with bows and other ranged weapons.

Khajiits are athletic and can move quickly around, allowing you to disengage from a fight and start the combat from a distance.

Best races for Mage Class/ Magic in Oblivion Remastered

Mage (Image via Bethesda)

Altmer

Dunmer

Bretons

The Altmers or High Elves are easily the best class to play if you like being a mage. They have high stat boost to Magic, but the downside is that they are also extremely weak. Think of them as a Glass-cannon class: Can deal high damage with magic but will also die very easily.

Dunmers or Dark Elves have slightly less stat boosts to their magical skills, but they are more hardy compared to their Altmer brethrens. They are great for a pseudo magic-warrior build and can prove to be the go-to for those who wants parts of both classes.

Bretons comes with a natural resistance to magic attacks while also packing strong offensive spells. They have high intelligence and willpower, making them one of the better races for creating a mage build.

