The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered system requirements: Minimum and recommended specifications

The detailed minimum and recommended system requirements for Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered have been revealed. The game has been remade from the ground up with breathtaking visuals that fully utilize modern gaming hardware, making it pretty demanding. Bethesda recommends at least a GTX 1070 Ti for FHD, which still leaves some wiggle room for players stuck on older GPUs.
Read on to find out the kind of system required for a smooth experience in the video game.
What are the system requirements for The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered?
Overall, Bethesda hasn't made its remaster of the 2006 classic massively demanding to run on the latest systems. It doesn't have heavy ray tracing or mesh shaders implementations — graphics technologies that slash performance on slightly older GPUs. Any half-decent modern system should give you a balanced experience.
The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered minimum system requirements
In terms of the minimum system requirements, Bethesda requires at least a Ryzen 5 2600X or a Core i7-6800K coupled with 16 GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon RX 5700 or an Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti. All of these are eight to nine years old now, and it is a reasonable ask for a modern AAA-grade title.
In terms of available, you need 125 GB. While HDDs can still handle the game, an SSD would massively boost load times given the breadth of Oblivion's open world.
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (64-bit processor and operating system mandated)
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 125 GB available space
The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered recommended system requirements
The recommended system requirements for Oblivion Remastered are a bit on the higher end. Bethesda has listed an AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or a Core i5-10600K, coupled with an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16 GB or an RTX 2080 8 GB, for the best experience. These GPUs, again, are a couple of generations old and can play the game at 1440p and 4K with some tweaks.
The official list is as follows:
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (64-bit processor and operating system mandated)
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel Core i5-10600K
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or NVIDIA RTX 2080
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 125 GB available space
Overall, The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered isn't the most demanding game to launch in 2025. The title has its limits, given that it draws inspiration from its original namesake. With a decently capable setup, you will be able to have a solid experience.