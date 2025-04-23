How long does it take to beat Oblivion Remastered?

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 23, 2025 16:00 GMT
Oblivion Remastered features more than 100 hours of gameplay (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Oblivion Remastered features more than 100 hours of gameplay (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

After a long anticipation and uncertainty, Oblivion Remastered is finally out and available via Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Game Store. The game is a remastered version of Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, which came out back in 2006. While you can extend your playing hours by playing the side quests available in this title, its main story itself is not extremely lengthy.

Ad

The main campaign of Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered will take you anywhere around 25-30 hours to finish. But what about the side quests and a 100 percent completion? Let's take a look.

Side quests and 100 percent completion time in Oblivion Remastered explored

There are a lot of side quests available in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
There are a lot of side quests available in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

If you are a hardcore Elder Scrolls fan, chances are that you will most likely be interested in finishing the side quests available in the game as well, to get more playing hours. This is where things get interesting. While the main story is just 25-30 hours long, the side quests can take a whopping 80-90 hours to finish.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

If you are willing to spend even more hours in this game and want to experience every single bit of it, you will essentially be aiming for a 100 percent completion. This will include unlocking every trophy available, every item, every costume, etc. A 100 percent completion run of the game can take anywhere around 180-190 hours.

Moreover, it is worth noting that the time mentioned above can vary slightly depending on many factors. One of these is the experience and knowledge you hold in advanced RPGs like Elder Scrolls. Moreover, it also depends on the difficulty level that you choose. If you are someone who is playing games of this genre for the first time, make sure not to choose the hardest difficulty options, as that could make your journey a bit too gruelling and force you to give up early.

Ad

Check out our other Oblivion Remastered guides here:

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications