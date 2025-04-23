How long does it take to beat Oblivion Remastered?

After a long anticipation and uncertainty, Oblivion Remastered is finally out and available via Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Game Store. The game is a remastered version of Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, which came out back in 2006. While you can extend your playing hours by playing the side quests available in this title, its main story itself is not extremely lengthy.

The main campaign of Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered will take you anywhere around 25-30 hours to finish. But what about the side quests and a 100 percent completion? Let's take a look.

Side quests and 100 percent completion time in Oblivion Remastered explored

There are a lot of side quests available in Oblivion Remastered

If you are a hardcore Elder Scrolls fan, chances are that you will most likely be interested in finishing the side quests available in the game as well, to get more playing hours. This is where things get interesting. While the main story is just 25-30 hours long, the side quests can take a whopping 80-90 hours to finish.

If you are willing to spend even more hours in this game and want to experience every single bit of it, you will essentially be aiming for a 100 percent completion. This will include unlocking every trophy available, every item, every costume, etc. A 100 percent completion run of the game can take anywhere around 180-190 hours.

Moreover, it is worth noting that the time mentioned above can vary slightly depending on many factors. One of these is the experience and knowledge you hold in advanced RPGs like Elder Scrolls. Moreover, it also depends on the difficulty level that you choose. If you are someone who is playing games of this genre for the first time, make sure not to choose the hardest difficulty options, as that could make your journey a bit too gruelling and force you to give up early.

