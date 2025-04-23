List of all main quests and side stories in Oblivion Remastered

After a really long wait, Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered is finally out for all major platforms, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As the name suggests, the game is essentially just a remastered version of the original 2006 title. This is precisely why the main quests and side missions remain the same as the OG game.
If you have already started the game and are looking for a way to track your progress, this article provides the entire list of main quests and side missions from Oblivion Remastered.
All quests from Oblivion Remastered
Main quests
In total, there are 15 quests available in the game if you aim to finish just the main story. A list of these has been provided below:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Deliver the Amulet
- Find the Heir
- Weynon Priory
- The Path of Dawn
- Dagon Shrine
- Spies
- Blood of the Daedra
- Blood of the Divines
- Bruma Gate
- Aid for Bruma
- Miscarcand
- Defence of Bruma
- Great Gate
- Paradise
- Light the Dragonfires!
Side quests
The entire map of the game is divided into multiple regions. As there are multiple side quests available, we have classified them according to the areas from which you can pick them up.
Anvil:
- Newheim's Flagon
- The Ghost Ship of Anvil
- The Siren's Deception
- Where Spirits Have Lease
Bravil:
- Buying a house in Bravil
- Caught in the Hunt
- The Forlorn Watchman
- Through a Nightmare, Darkly
Bruma:
- A Brotherhood Betrayed
- Buying a house in Bruma
- Lifting the Vale
- Two Sides of the Coin
Cheydinhal:
- Buying a house in Cheydinhal
- A Brush With Death
- Corruption and Conscience
- The Wayward Knight
Chorrol:
- Buying a house in Chorrol
- Canvas the Castle
- The Killing Field
- A Shadow over Hackdirt
- Seperated at Birth
- Legacy Lost
- Sins of the Father
The Imperial City:
- Buy a house in the Imperial City
- The Collector
- Nothing You Can Possess
- Secrets of the Ayleids
- Imperial Corruption
- Order of the Virtuous Blood
- An Unexpected Voyage
- Unfriendly Competition
- Vampire Cure
Kvatch:
- The Battle for Castle Kvatch
Leyawiin:
- Buying a house in Leyawiin
- Mazoga the Orc
- Knights of the White Stallion
- Raid on Greyland
- Tears of the Savior
- Whom Gods Annoy
Skingrad:
- Buying a house in Skingrad
- Helping Hands
- The Rosethorn Cache
- Paranoia
- Seeking Your Roots
Settlements and Inns:
- A Venerable Vintage (Weye)
- Bear Season (Shardrock)
- Go Fish (Weye)
- Goblin Trouble (Crestbridge Camp)
- The Gravefinder's Repose (Roxey Inn)
- No Stone Unturned (Imperial Bridge Inn)
- The Potato Snatcher (Faregyl Inn)
- Revenge Served Cold (Harm's Folly)
- The Sunken One (Shetcombe Farm)
- When the Vow Breaks (Whitmond Farm)
- Zero Visibility (Aleswell)
- The Arena
- Origin of the Gray Prince
Also Read: Is there a physical edition for Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered?
For more Oblivion Remastered guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.