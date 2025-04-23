List of all main quests and side stories in Oblivion Remastered

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 23, 2025 11:03 GMT
Oblivion Remastered is now available for purchase via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Game Store (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Oblivion Remastered is now available for purchase via Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Game Store (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

After a really long wait, Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered is finally out for all major platforms, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As the name suggests, the game is essentially just a remastered version of the original 2006 title. This is precisely why the main quests and side missions remain the same as the OG game.

If you have already started the game and are looking for a way to track your progress, this article provides the entire list of main quests and side missions from Oblivion Remastered.

All quests from Oblivion Remastered

Main quests

In total, there are 15 quests available in the game if you aim to finish just the main story. A list of these has been provided below:

  • Deliver the Amulet
  • Find the Heir
  • Weynon Priory
  • The Path of Dawn
  • Dagon Shrine
  • Spies
  • Blood of the Daedra
  • Blood of the Divines
  • Bruma Gate
  • Aid for Bruma
  • Miscarcand
  • Defence of Bruma
  • Great Gate
  • Paradise
  • Light the Dragonfires!
There are numerous side quests to take on in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
There are numerous side quests to take on in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Side quests

The entire map of the game is divided into multiple regions. As there are multiple side quests available, we have classified them according to the areas from which you can pick them up.

Anvil:

  • Newheim's Flagon
  • The Ghost Ship of Anvil
  • The Siren's Deception
  • Where Spirits Have Lease

Bravil:

  • Buying a house in Bravil
  • Caught in the Hunt
  • The Forlorn Watchman
  • Through a Nightmare, Darkly

Bruma:

  • A Brotherhood Betrayed
  • Buying a house in Bruma
  • Lifting the Vale
  • Two Sides of the Coin
Cheydinhal:

  • Buying a house in Cheydinhal
  • A Brush With Death
  • Corruption and Conscience
  • The Wayward Knight

Chorrol:

  • Buying a house in Chorrol
  • Canvas the Castle
  • The Killing Field
  • A Shadow over Hackdirt
  • Seperated at Birth
  • Legacy Lost
  • Sins of the Father

The Imperial City:

  • Buy a house in the Imperial City
  • The Collector
  • Nothing You Can Possess
  • Secrets of the Ayleids
  • Imperial Corruption
  • Order of the Virtuous Blood
  • An Unexpected Voyage
  • Unfriendly Competition
  • Vampire Cure

Kvatch:

  • The Battle for Castle Kvatch

Leyawiin:

  • Buying a house in Leyawiin
  • Mazoga the Orc
  • Knights of the White Stallion
  • Raid on Greyland
  • Tears of the Savior
  • Whom Gods Annoy
Skingrad:

  • Buying a house in Skingrad
  • Helping Hands
  • The Rosethorn Cache
  • Paranoia
  • Seeking Your Roots

Settlements and Inns:

  • A Venerable Vintage (Weye)
  • Bear Season (Shardrock)
  • Go Fish (Weye)
  • Goblin Trouble (Crestbridge Camp)
  • The Gravefinder's Repose (Roxey Inn)
  • No Stone Unturned (Imperial Bridge Inn)
  • The Potato Snatcher (Faregyl Inn)
  • Revenge Served Cold (Harm's Folly)
  • The Sunken One (Shetcombe Farm)
  • When the Vow Breaks (Whitmond Farm)
  • Zero Visibility (Aleswell)
  • The Arena
  • Origin of the Gray Prince

For more Oblivion Remastered guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

