List of all main quests and side stories in Oblivion Remastered

After a really long wait, Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered is finally out for all major platforms, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As the name suggests, the game is essentially just a remastered version of the original 2006 title. This is precisely why the main quests and side missions remain the same as the OG game.

If you have already started the game and are looking for a way to track your progress, this article provides the entire list of main quests and side missions from Oblivion Remastered.

All quests from Oblivion Remastered

Main quests

In total, there are 15 quests available in the game if you aim to finish just the main story. A list of these has been provided below:

Deliver the Amulet

Find the Heir

Weynon Priory

The Path of Dawn

Dagon Shrine

Spies

Blood of the Daedra

Blood of the Divines

Bruma Gate

Aid for Bruma

Miscarcand

Defence of Bruma

Great Gate

Paradise

Light the Dragonfires!

There are numerous side quests to take on in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Side quests

The entire map of the game is divided into multiple regions. As there are multiple side quests available, we have classified them according to the areas from which you can pick them up.

Anvil:

Newheim's Flagon

The Ghost Ship of Anvil

The Siren's Deception

Where Spirits Have Lease

Bravil:

Buying a house in Bravil

Caught in the Hunt

The Forlorn Watchman

Through a Nightmare, Darkly

Bruma:

A Brotherhood Betrayed

Buying a house in Bruma

Lifting the Vale

Two Sides of the Coin

Cheydinhal:

Buying a house in Cheydinhal

A Brush With Death

Corruption and Conscience

The Wayward Knight

Chorrol:

Buying a house in Chorrol

Canvas the Castle

The Killing Field

A Shadow over Hackdirt

Seperated at Birth

Legacy Lost

Sins of the Father

The Imperial City:

Buy a house in the Imperial City

The Collector

Nothing You Can Possess

Secrets of the Ayleids

Imperial Corruption

Order of the Virtuous Blood

An Unexpected Voyage

Unfriendly Competition

Vampire Cure

Kvatch:

The Battle for Castle Kvatch

Leyawiin:

Buying a house in Leyawiin

Mazoga the Orc

Knights of the White Stallion

Raid on Greyland

Tears of the Savior

Whom Gods Annoy

Skingrad:

Buying a house in Skingrad

Helping Hands

The Rosethorn Cache

Paranoia

Seeking Your Roots

Settlements and Inns:

A Venerable Vintage (Weye)

Bear Season (Shardrock)

Go Fish (Weye)

Goblin Trouble (Crestbridge Camp)

The Gravefinder's Repose (Roxey Inn)

No Stone Unturned (Imperial Bridge Inn)

The Potato Snatcher (Faregyl Inn)

Revenge Served Cold (Harm's Folly)

The Sunken One (Shetcombe Farm)

When the Vow Breaks (Whitmond Farm)

Zero Visibility (Aleswell)

The Arena

Origin of the Gray Prince

