Is there a physical edition for Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered?

Fans might be wondering whether The Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered has a physical edition. The fourth mainline title is getting a revamp by Virtuos Studios, modernizing the original 2006 RPG game with the help of Unreal Engine 5. The remaster is digitally available for purchase on the current generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles, along with Microsoft Windows.
However, as of April 22, 2025, The Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered does not have a physical edition.
Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered doesn't have a physical edition at launch
Unfortunately, nothing about the physical edition can be found at Bethesda's website, meaning the only way to currently experience the game is through its digital edition. Fortunately, the remaster is available on three online gaming platforms and one subscription service.
Platforms:
- PlayStation 5
- Xbox Series X|S
- PC (via Xbox Store and Steam)
Subscription Service:
- Xbox Game Pass (Ultimate and PC)
While The Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered doesn't have a physical edition as of writing, there is no evidence precluding one in the future. Considering the shadow-drop nature of the title, physical editions might have been delayed to avoid any potential issues.
Information about the digital editions
Players can acquire two digital editions of The Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered:
- Standard Edition for $49.99
- Deluxe Edition for $59.99
Standard Edition
The Standard Digital Edition of the remaster features the following things:
- Digital base game
- Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine story expansions
- Additional downloadable content: Fighter’s Stronghold, Spell Tomes, Vile Lair, Mehrune’s Razor, The Thieves Den, Wizard’s Tower, The Orrery, and Horse Pack Armor
Deluxe Edition
The Deluxe Edition will provide you with these items:
- Digital base game
- New quests for unique Akatosh and Mehrunes Dagon Armors, Weapons, and Horse Armor Sets
- Digital Artbook and Soundtrack App
- Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine story expansions
- Additional downloadable content: Fighter’s Stronghold, Spell Tomes, Vile Lair, Mehrune’s Razor, The Thieves Den, Wizard’s Tower, The Orrery, and Horse Pack Armor
If players already have the Standard Edition of the remaster and want to upgrade it to the Deluxe Edition, they can do so for $9.99. It will provide the remaining items to complete all the aforementioned Deluxe Edition contents.
Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered is also available on Game Pass
Players can also enjoy the remaster on Xbox's gaming subscription service. Those who subscribe to the following tiers of Game Pass can enjoy the Standard Edition of the remaster:
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (can play on both PC and Consoles) for $19.99 per month.
- PC Game Pass (can only play on PC) for $11.99 per month.
Note that Game Pass users can also purchase the Deluxe Edition upgrade to get additional items as mentioned in the section for the same.
That was all about The Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered and its physical release.
